PV Sindhu Vs Tai Tzu Ying Live Score: Sindhu Goes Down Fighting In Three Games

Reigning world champion PV Sindhu and compatriot Kidambi Srikanth, who have been the flag-bearers of Indian badminton for the past few years, managed to sneak through the back door into the singles draws of the delayed 2020 World Tour finals. With a $1.5 million prize, the tournament is currently the world's richest badminton event.

PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying live score: Ying beat Sindhu 19-21, 21-12, 21-17

Badminton Live score

Geared up after her loss at the Toyota Thailand Open, Sindhu opened with an early 2-0 lead – which Ying promptly overcame. The Taiwanese shuttler widened the gap with an 11-8 advantage, which Sindhu cut down to 11-10 with a strong smash. The back and forth continued, Ying always one step ahead till the reigning World Champion tied it 16-16. Within minutes, Sindhu edged ahead 20-19, getting a Game 1 victory.

Game 2 began in Ying’s favour, who opened with an impressive 6-0 lead. Sindhu missed a few shots, unable to pick up smashes made by the current World No. 1. Despite the Indian star’s attempt to make a comeback, Ying maintained her early lead with smart shots across the court, maintaining a five-point gap.

Back-to-back points were awarded to Ying, who advanced to an 11-4 lead. The 2016 Rio Silver medalist, however, refused to back down after the mid-game interval – reducing the gap to 12-8. The two-time Asian Championships’ Gold medalist powered through, earning back-to-back points to widen the game to a 10-point 18-8 lead.

While Sindhu looked to make a comeback, Ying sealed the second game 21-12.

The final game again started in Ying’s favour, who secured an early 4-1 lead against the Indian star. The early minutes had Sindhu attempt to cut the gap, finally obtaining a momentary lead before Ying tied it at 8-8. The nail-biting encounter continued, neither player giving up the lead for long.

Ying soon extended her Game 3 lead to 14-11 in the latter half, using cross-court shots, visibly tiring Sindhu out. Ying kept Sindhu's attempts at a comeback at bay, eventually obtaining a 17-13 advantage after Sindhu's failed shot. Sindhu made an impressive effort against the World No. 1, coming back to reduce the gap to two before Ying sealed the game 21-17.

BWF World Tour Finals live stream

Like the PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying match for the BWF World Tour Finals, other games of the competition will be shown live in India on the channels Star Sports 3 and the HD alternative Star Sports 2 HD. The live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar with any eligible subscription.

Additionally, Kidambi Srikanth's game against Anders Antonsen will also be shown live on the same platforms.

BWF World Tour Finals schedule

Srikanth vs Antonsen h2h

Srikanth will face Antonsen for the next game, their fourth game against each other.

(Image credits: PV Sindhu Instagram)