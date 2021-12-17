PV Sindhu Vs Tai Tzu Ying Live Stream: How To Watch BWF World Championships Quarterfinal L

The real challenge for PV Sindhu to add yet another BWF World Championship medal continues as she faces World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying in the quarterfinal. The PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying match will be played on Friday, December 17 at Huelva, Spain. Let's take a look at where to watch PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying live, on which channel will the PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying match take place and other details regarding the BWF World Championship quarterfinal.

PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying TV channel broadcast details

The PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying quarterfinal clash will be telecast live on the Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 2 HD TV channels and is scheduled to begin at 2.30 pm IST.

How to watch PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying via live streaming

The BWF World Championship quarterfinal between PV Sindhu and Tai Tzu Ying can be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

BWF World Championship quarterfinal: PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying

PV Sindhu hasn't beaten Tai Tzu Ying in the last four matches, with the most recent clash taking place at the Tokyo Olympics, which ended in favour of the Chinese Taipei shuttler with a scoreline of 21-18, 21-12. Nevertheless, PV Sindhu will be full of confidence coming into this game, having registered a fantastic victory over World No. 10 Pornpawee Chochuwong in the pre-quarterfinal.

Despite facing the threat of being ousted before the quarterfinal stage, the two-time Olympic medalist upped her power and attacking game to perfection, to register a 21-14, 21-18 win.

On the other hand, Tai Tzu Ying, suffered a mid-match lapse against World No. 21 Kirsty Gilmour as she lost one set before bouncing back to win the match 21-10, 19-21, 21-11. The tournament is the first for the World No. 1 since the Tokyo Olympics and PV Sindhu will look to take advantage of her rustiness to dictate the game right from the beginning.