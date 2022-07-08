PV Sindhu Vs Tai Tzu Ying Live Streaming: How To Watch Malaysia Masters 2022 Quarterfinal?

Indian badminton superstar PV Sindhu is up against Taiwan’s Tai Tzu Ying on Friday in the quarter-final match of the ongoing Malaysia Masters 2022 tournament. The two-time Olympic medalist for India heads into the quarter-final game, after earning a 21-12, 21-10 win over China’s Zhang Yi Man in the previous round. On the other hand, Tai heads into the match on the back of a 16-21, 21-7, 21-9 win over Malaysia’s Goh Jin Wei in her previous tie.

Meanwhile, this will be the second time both players face each other in the space of two weeks. During the Malaysia Open 2022 quarter-finals, Sindhu opened the match by winning the first game, but couldn’t hold off Tai’s surge and ended up losing in three games. However, Sindhu was impressive during the match and will now look to win on Friday and boost her confidence ahead of the upcoming Commonwealth Games.

Where is the PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying, Malaysia Masters 2022 quarter-final taking place?

The Malaysia Masters 2022 quarter-final clash, featuring the PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying match will be held at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur.

When is the PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying slated to begin?

The Malaysia Masters 2022 quarter-final match between PV Sindhu and Tai Tzu Ying is scheduled to begin at approx 3.45 pm local time, 1.15 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying, Malaysia Masters 2022 quarter-final?

Interested badminton fans in India can enjoy the live telecast of PV Sindhu’s Malaysia Masters 2022 quarter-final match against Tai Tzu Ying by tuning in to the broadcast on Sports 18 channel.

How to watch the live streaming of PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying, Malaysia Masters 2022 quarter-final?

Indian badminton fans can also enjoy the live streaming of the Malaysia Masters 2022 quarter-final on the Voot app and the BWF TV Youtube channel.

PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying: Head-to-head stats

Tai Tzu Ying and PV Sindhu have clashed for a total of 21 times in the past, and the former has a dominant lead in head-to-head stats over the Indian star. Tai was won 16 matches against Sindhu, while the latter has won only on five occasions. Sindhu’s last win against the Taiwanese player came during her 2019 BWF World Championships winning campaign.