PV Sindhu Vs Tai Tzu Ying Live Streaming: How To Watch Olympics Semi-final Match Live

After a hard-fought 21-13, 22-20 quarterfinal win over Akane Yamaguchi of Japan on Friday, PV Sindu next match is against Chinese Taipei's TAI Tzu-Ying in the semi-final on Saturday, July 31. The PV Sindhu vs TAI Tzu Ying match will be played at the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza. Here are the details regarding how to watch Olympics badminton events live, PV Sindhu vs TAI Tzu Ying and PV Sindhu live streaming details.

PV Sindhu live streaming: Where to catch PV Sindhu match live and how to watch Olympics badminton events live

The PV Sindhu match live will be broadcasted on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India. Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD will broadcast Tokyo 2020 in regional languages. For fans who are still trying to figure out how to watch Olympics badminton events live in India, they can log in to the SonyLiv app to catch all the action. The live-action is set to begin at 3:20 PM PM IST.

PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying match preview

PV Sindhu on Friday made it to the semi-final round of the Olympics for the second consecutive time after beating local hope Akane Yamaguchi in two sets. The Indian shuttler with her power and precision did not allow Yamaguchi to dictate her terms in the contest. While the Japanese shuttler fought hard in the second set to try and take the match to the third set, Sindhu did not press the panic button and managed to win the match. Tai Tzu Ying will be yet another tough opponent for Sindhu who is looking to become the first shuttler to win gold at Olympics.

After a comfortable win in the opening couple of matches, Tai Tzu Ying had to register a comeback from behind victory over Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon. After Intanon won the first game 21-14, she looked to cruising to victory with 14-10 in the second game as well, but Tai Tzu Ying came back strong and won the next two games 21-18,21-18.

Sindhu has been sensational in the tournament so far however she does not have a great record against the World No 1. The upcoming semifinal match will be more of a mental battle apart from the physical battle. As Tai is chasing her first Olympic medal she will be under a bit of the pressure of playing in the semi-final. As for Sindhu, the Indian has been at this stage before five years back and managed to reach the final but fell short of glory. Sindhu is known to perform during big matches and if she gets past Tai Tzu Ying on Saturday, she would certainly stand a chance to finally get the Olympic gold.

Image: AP