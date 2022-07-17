PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhi Yi Live Streaming: How To Watch Singapore Open Final LIVE In India?

India’s two-time Olympics medallist PV Sindhu is all set for a face-off against China’s Wang Zhi Yi in the Singapore Open 2022 women’s singles final on Sunday. Sindhu stormed her way into the summit clash on Saturday, courtesy of the 21-15, 21-7 win against Japan’s Saena Kawakami in the semi-final. On the other hand, Wang heads into the summit clash after earning a 21-14, 21-14 win against Japan’s Aya Ohori in the semis.

It should be noted that the world no. 7 Sindhu defeated Kawakami in 31 minutes and now fights for the Singapore Open title in her third final appearance of 2022. She earlier started her season by winning the Syed Modi International in January, followed by her triumph in the Swiss Open BWF Super 300 tournament in March. Meanwhile, the Singapore Open is a Super 500 tournament.

When will the PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi, Singapore Open 2022 women's singles final take place?

The PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi, Singapore Open 2022 women's singles final is scheduled to be played on July 17, Sunday.

How to watch the PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi, Singapore Open 2022 women's singles final on TV?

Interested badminton fans in India can enjoy the live telecast of the PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi, Singapore Open 2022 women's singles final on the Sports 18 channel.

How to watch the live streaming of the PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi, Singapore Open 2022 women's singles final?

Badminton fans in India can also enjoy the live streaming of the PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi, Singapore Open 2022 women's singles final, by tuning in to the Voot app or BWF TV Youtube channel.

When will the PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi, Singapore Open 2022 women's singles final begin?

The PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi, Singapore Open 2022 women's singles final is scheduled to begin at 10:30 PM IST on Sunday.

Where is the PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi, Singapore Open 2022 women's singles final taking place?

The PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi, Singapore Open 2022 women's singles final will be played at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi: Head-to-head stats

Sindhu and Zhi Yi have previously clashed once in the past. They last met during the All England Open this year, where Sindhu had emerged as the winner. Sindhu had defeated Zhi Yi by 21-18, and 21-13 back then.

