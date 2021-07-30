PV Sindhu Vs Yamaguchi Live Streaming: How To Watch Olympics Quarter Final Match Live

After a comfortable 21-15, 21-13 victory over Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark on Thursday in the round of 16, PV Sindhu's next match is against Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in the quarterfinal on Friday, July 30. The PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi match will be played at the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza. Here are the details regarding how to watch Olympics badminton events live, PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi and PV Sindhu live streaming details.

PV Sindhu live streaming: Where to catch PV Sindhu match live and how to watch Olympics badminton events live

The PV Sindhu match live will be broadcasted on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India. Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD will broadcast Tokyo 2020 in regional languages. For fans who are still trying to figure out how to watch Olympics badminton events live in India, they can log in to the SonyLiv app to catch all the action. The live-action is set to begin at 1:15 PM IST.

PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi preview

After cruising through the first couple of matches, the real test begins for PV Sindhu, who faces a familiar opponent in Akane Yamaguchi. Yamaguchi is a former world number one and is currently ranked 5th in the world. The Indian shuttler however has always found it tricky to beat her Japanese opponent.

Both Yamaguchi and Sindhu have given fans many memorable matches to remember in the past. The two-faced each other recently, at this year’s All England Open quarter-final where Sindhu battled before overcoming Yamaguchi in three sets with the scoreline of 6-21, 21-16, 21-19.

Yamaguchi on the other hand will want to go all the way to the final considering that she is playing at home. The Japanese shuttler had reached the quarter-finals of the Rio Olympics and would be desperate to finish on the podium this time around. In the 18 matches played between the two it is Sindhu who enjoys the lead with a 11-7 record. With a place in the semi-finals at stake expect both the players to play some entertaining and attacking brand of badminton.

Image: AP/ PTI