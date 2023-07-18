'Possesses All The Traits I Was Seeking': PV Sindhu Announces New Coach Before Olympics

Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu has announced the onboarding of a new coach in her camp. Sindhu has previously worked with Pullela Gopichand, with whom she won the silver medal in the Rio Olympics 2016, and with Park Tae-sang, who accompanied her to the bronze medal glory in Tokyo 2020. Following a successful stint with both coaches, she has given the coach's cap to Malaysian Muhammad Hafiz Hashim.

3 things you need to know

PV Sindhu is a two-time Olympic medalist for India

She won a silver medal at Rio 2016 and Bronze at Tokyo 2020

PV Sindhu has achieved the highest ranking of 2 in the world

PV Sindhu brings in new coach

After enduring some crushing defeats in the year 2023, PV Sindhu was likely to make some modifications in her game and her management, thus, hired a new coach in the form of Muhammad Hafiz Hashim. Sindhu recently slumped to number 17 in the BWF world rankings, and hence a change in management is what she resorted with.

The two-time Olympic medallist will be a premier contender and a prime hope for India in the Paris Olympics scheduled to take place in 2024. The former world number 2, Sindhu is known to be a big match player so with a move like that in the wake of the Olympics, it could be gauged that she is still not complacent with the esteemed accolades she has in store and wants to create further history.

HERE WE GO!!



In typical Fabrizio style, I am thrilled to announce Hafiz Hashim as my new coach!!



After a long, drawn-out process, I am ecstatic to declare that I have chosen the incredible Hafiz Hashim as my coach. Hafiz possesses all the traits I was seeking in a coach,… pic.twitter.com/BZj7YHFtyc — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) July 18, 2023

Sindhu's dry run in 2023

Whether it is Malaysian Open, Indian Open, All England Open, or even Swiss Open, PV Sindhu has had a disappointing end in each of the tournaments she has taken part in 2023. The slump in form is concerning as she crashed out in almost all the tournaments in the initial rounds. Barring the Spain Masters, which came in as a silver lining, it has been a terrible season for Sindhu.

Who is Muhammad Hafiz Hashim?

The new coach of PV Sindhu was active in the Badminton court from 2000-2012. He was a formidable player in his time and even reached the ranking of Number 5, in men's Badminton. He won the Gold Medal in mixed doubles in the Commonwealth Games 2010, which took place in Delhi. His biggest success as a player is winning the All England Open Badminton Championship of 2003.

What do you think, will this move of bringing a new coachwork for Sindhu? Or she should go back to her previous trainers with whom she found a tremendous amount of success?