PV Sindhu Wins Bronze Medal: PM Modi, President Kovind & Others Congratulate Star Shuttler

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind have expressed their happiness after Star Indian Shuttler PV Sindhu clinched Bronze for the country in the women's singles badminton event at the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

PV Sindhu defeated He Bing Jiao of China by 21-13 and 21-15 in the bronze medal match. On Saturday, Sindu had suffered a heart-drenching loss against World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying in the semi-finals.

PM Modi & President Kovind congratulate PV Sindhu

Taking to Twitter, President Ram Nath Kovind congratulated Sindhu for bringing glory to the country. "PV Sindhu becomes the first Indian woman to win medals in two Olympic games. She has set a new yardstick of consistency, dedication and excellence. My heartiest congratulations to her for bringing glory to India," he said.

P V Sindhu becomes the first Indian woman to win medals in two Olympic games. She has set a new yardstick of consistency, dedication and excellence. My heartiest congratulations to her for bringing glory to India. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 1, 2021

Calling Sindhu India's pride, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the whole country is elated with her stellar performance. Congratulating shuttler, PM Modi called her "one of our most outstanding Olympians." PM Modi also spoke with PV Sindhu after her historic win, and congratulated her on a video call.

We are all elated by the stellar performance by @Pvsindhu1. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze at @Tokyo2020. She is India’s pride and one of our most outstanding Olympians. #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/O8Ay3JWT7q — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 1, 2021

Politicians across the party line congratulate the Olympic medalist

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Sindhu has made the nation proud on several occasions. Former Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju also congratulated Sindhu for making India proud. Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi applauded the star Olympic medallist for "winning the second medal for India".

"SMASHING VICTORY PV Sindhu !!! Badminton racquet and shuttlecock. You dominated the game & made history #Tokyo2020! An Olympic medalist twice over! Third place medal. India Flag of India is so proud of you & awaits your return! YOU DID IT!" Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur tweeted.

SMASHING VICTORY PV Sindhu !!! 🏸



You dominated the game & made history #Tokyo2020 !



An Olympic medalist twice over! 🥉



India 🇮🇳 is so proud of you & awaits your return!



YOU DID IT ! pic.twitter.com/kpxAAYQLrh — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 1, 2021

PV Sindhu becomes first Indian woman to win two medals at Olympics

Shuttler PV Sindhu on Sunday scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals. In Sunday's match, she defeated China's He Bing Jiao 21-13, 21-15. She had earlier won a silver medal at the Rio Olympics 2016.

Unlike the scorecard suggests, the first game was challenging. Sindhu took a 4-0 lead in the start, however, Bing Jiao tied the score at 5-5. The Indian shuttler maintained the claim and once against took the lead. She dictated after the break and eventually closed the game at 21-13. In the second game too, Sindu kept the pressure on the Chinese opponent and finished the match with a scintillating smash to win the bronze.