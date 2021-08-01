PV Sindhu Wins Bronze Medal: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju Congratulates Star Shuttler

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju (formerly Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs) congratulated PV Sindhu for winning a bronze medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020. Rijiju praised Sindhu and called her a "phenomenon." Sindhu beat China's He Bing Jiao 21-13 and 21-15 to become the first Indian woman to win two back to back Olympics medals.

While speaking exclusively to Republic World on the phone, Kiren Rijiju congratulated PV Sindhu for a well-deserved win. Rijiju said, "She (Sindhu) completely dominated the game and deservingly won the match." While the Union Law Minister was hopeful of Sindhu winning a gold medal, he insisted that a medal at an Olympics event is a fantastic achievement nonetheless.

"In fact, I was very hopeful of the gold medal, but Olympic medal is an Olympic medal. You may have gold, silver or bronze, but Olympic medal means a lot. We have to understand this, to play in Olympics itself is a prestigious moment for any player and for a nation. And to win a medal is a huge achievement. My hearty congratulations to PV Sindhu," added Rijiju. The former Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs finished his phone interview by also congratulating the men's hockey team for reaching the semi-final after 41 long years.

Shuttler PV Sindhu on Sunday wrote history as she became the first Indian woman to win two Olympics medals. She defeated China's He Bing Jiao 21-13, 21-15 to win the Bronze Medal at the Tokyo Games. Previously, Sindhu had won a silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

India's Men's Hockey team reach semi-finals for first time since 1980

The Indian Men's Hockey team defeated Great Britain 3-1 in the quarter-finals on Sunday to reach the semi-finals for the first time since 1980. Dilpreet Singh opened the scoring before Gurjant Singh extended India's lead at the end of the first half. However, with Great Britain scoring at the beginning of Q3, Team India had a nervy end to the match. However, Hardik Singh's late goal in Q4 ensured that Great Britain had no response.