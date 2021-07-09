PV Sindhu's Advice For Olympic Debutants: 'Stay Focused On Game & Enjoy' Simultaneously

India's premium shuttler PV Sindhu, in an exclusive interview with Republic TV on Friday, had some encouraging words for the fellow athletes who will be travelling for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics and will be making their debuts at the biggest of stages. When asked to give some advice for the Olympic debutants, PV Sindhu advised members of her fellow Indian contingent to enjoy their game and to focus only on their game when they were at the court.

PV Sindhu's advice for the Olympic debutants

When asked about what her advice would be for the athletes travelling to the Olympics for the first time, PV Sindhu said "It's important that you enjoy and play your game because I'm sure they will also have a bit of pressure being their first Olympics. It is going to be exciting but obviously, it is also going to be challenging as you need to take care of yourself and make sure you maintain social distancing and you have to get tested every single day. So I think it's very important that you be careful and you take care of yourself."

"When you go on to the court you have to let go of things and just be focused on your game. I wish the Indian contingent all the very best and I hope we come back with some medals."

PV Sindhu's incredible career

PV Sindhu is one of the two Indian badminton players to ever win an Olympic medal. At The World Championships in 2013, Sindhu won a bronze medal and repeated the feat the following year too. In the same year, she was awarded the Arjuna Award, one of the highest honours for any sportsperson in India.

One of the biggest moments of Sindhu’s career came in the year 2016 when she went on to become the youngest and the first female athlete from India to win a silver medal at Rio Olympics. She was graced with India's 4th highest civilian honour, The Padma Shri Award, later that year.

In 2017, Sindhu won The Indian Open Super Series and later added a silver medal at The BWF World Championships. After reaching the final of the 2018 World Championships, she became the first shuttler in the world to reach the finals of three successive major events.

Sindhu competed at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, winning gold in the mixed team event and a silver medal in the women's singles event.

On 16 December 2018, Sindhu made history by becoming the first Indian to win the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals tournament in Guangzhou, China. With earnings of $8.5 million, Sindhu was ranked seventh in Forbes' list of Highest-Paid Female Athletes 2018 based on earnings from prize money and endorsements between June 2017 to June 2018.

Sindhu clinched the silver medal in Asian Games 2018 after losing to world number one Tai Tzu-Ying in Jakarta. Sindhu clinched a historic silver medal in the Women's Singles Badminton event as she became the first Indian to finish second on the podium in the Asian Games.

The shuttler is now aiming for her second successive Olympic medal when she takes the court at the Tokyo games.

(Image Credits: @Pvsindhu1/Twitter)