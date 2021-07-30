PV Sindhu's Dad Speaks To Republic As She Defeats Yamaguchi, Enters SFs At Tokyo Olympics

In a major update from the Olympic Games, PV Sindhu defeated Japan's Akane Yamaguchi to enter the semi-finals in the women's badminton singles on Friday, July 30. Following the victory news, the shuttler's father, PV Ramana, spoke to Republic Media Network and said he is happy with her daughter's achievements.

PV Sindhu to enter semis at Tokyo Olympics

Speaking on PV Sindhu's quarter-final match, PV Ramana said, "The second match was tense but (I am) happy that she will get confidence from such matches. It was a great match, she played really well and I'm happy. As of now, she has one more match tomorrow."

Ramana further informed that he hopes Sindhu to clear the next round. "You know at this level everybody has their own credential. We have to just pray and ensure that Sindhu will get a good result," he said.

PV Sindhu defeated Akane Yamaguchi

PV Sindhu is just one step away i.e. one win away to ensure another medal for India as she defeated Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in the quarterfinals. The hard-fought 56-minute encounter ended in the Indian shuttler's favour with a scoreline of 21-13, 22-20.

The first game was more stiff as the scoreline suggested and Sindhu showed discipline to win it 21-13. The scoreline shows an easy win, but Yamaguchi fought for every point.

The second game was a really close one. Sindhu had to bring the best of her. In the end, the star Indian shuttler ended up winning 22-20 in straight games.

Sindhu next match will be with the winner of another quarterfinal between Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying and Thailand's Ratchanok Inthanon.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, taking to Twitter, called the match a 'thrilling' encounter and shared a picture of PV Sindhu.

On Thursday, July 29, Sindhu defeated 18 seed Mia Blichfeldt in the Round of 16-match in women's singles event in the 2020 Summer Tokyo Olympics. Sindhu defeated Danes 21-15, 21-13 to make her way to the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, PV Sindhu is the first Indian woman to earn a silver medal in Olympics in 2016. She is also the first in India to become the Badminton World Champion.

Image Credit- AP