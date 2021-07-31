PV Sindhu Falls To World No. 1 TAI Tzu Ying At Tokyo Olympics; Bronze Hope Still Alive

In a heartbreaking development, India's star shuttler PV Sindhu failed to defeat the World Number 1 shuttler Chinese Taipei's (Taiwan) TAI Tzu Ying and enter into the finals of women's badminton singles. PV Sindhu fought valiantly to keep India's hope for gold alive in the semi-final. However, Taiwan's Ying proved to be too good for Rio's silver-medalist.

PV Sindhu's hope to ensure a medal for India is still not over as she will be facing China's He Bing Jiao tomorrow to ensure a bronze medal for India. Notably, if PV Sindhu manages to defeat He Bing Jiao in the bronze medal match, she will be the first female athlete to win two medals at the Olympic event in a row. Before Sindhu, wrestler Sushil Kumar had won two Olympics medals in individual events - Bronze and Silver medals in Wrestling.

India's PV Sindhu loses her SF match to Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-Ying 18-21, 12-21.



To fight for the Bronze medal against China's He Bing Jiao tomorrow at 5PM IST



PV Sindhu gave a tough fight in the first set, however, she was defeated by 21-18 in favour of Ying. In the second set, Sindhu was completely outplayed as Ying won the second set by 21-12.

Heartbroken News from Tokyo Olympics PV Sindhu lost her Semifinal against world no. 1 of Chinese Taipei in Straight games

21-18 21-12. First game she give fight but in the 2nd game she did lot of misjudged. #Tokyo2020 #BadmintalkTokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/Mu503H6415 — Surinder (@navsurani) July 31, 2021

PV Sindhu loses to the world number 2 in the semis. Chin up she will now play the bronze medal match.#olympics #Badminton pic.twitter.com/9z3tGel8aN — India Fantasy (@india_fantasy) July 31, 2021

Keep your head high Sindhu, you are a Champion!!!! You were the only reason why 1.4 Billion people were glued towards their screen!!!! Hopefully next time PV Sindhu #PVSindhu pic.twitter.com/hg9Y66MtZz — Atharv Raut (@atharvRaut2) July 31, 2021

