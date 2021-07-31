Last Updated:

PV Sindhu Falls To World No. 1 TAI Tzu Ying At Tokyo Olympics; Bronze Hope Still Alive

PV Sindhu's hope to ensure a medal for India in Tokyo Olympics is still not over as she will be facing He Bing Jiao to ensure a bronze medal for India

Written By
Ujjwal Samrat
PV Sindhu/Tokyo Olympics

Image Credits: AP


In a heartbreaking development, India's star shuttler PV Sindhu failed to defeat the World Number 1 shuttler Chinese Taipei's (Taiwan) TAI Tzu Ying and enter into the finals of women's badminton singles. PV Sindhu fought valiantly to keep India's hope for gold alive in the semi-final. However, Taiwan's Ying proved to be too good for Rio's silver-medalist. 

PV Sindhu's hope to ensure a medal for India is still not over as she will be facing China's He Bing Jiao tomorrow to ensure a bronze medal for India. Notably, if PV Sindhu manages to defeat He Bing Jiao in the bronze medal match, she will be the first female athlete to win two medals at the Olympic event in a row. Before Sindhu, wrestler Sushil Kumar had won two Olympics medals in individual events - Bronze and Silver medals in Wrestling. 

PV Sindhu gave a tough fight in the first set, however, she was defeated by 21-18 in favour of Ying. In the second set, Sindhu was completely outplayed as Ying won the second set by 21-12.

READ | Simone Biles withdraws from two events at Tokyo Olympics after citing mental health issues

(Image Credits: AP)

READ | Tokyo Olympics: Archer Deepika Kumari express displeasure over selection of the mixed team
READ | Tokyo Olympics: Vandana Katariya registers record; India Women beat South Africa women 4-3
READ | Tokyo Olympics 2020: 'Sorry India couldn't bring glory' says Atanu Das after facing defeat
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND