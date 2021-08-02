PV Sindhu's Father Says Shuttler Will Now Eat 'ice-cream' With PM Modi After Bronze Win

PV Sindhu's father PV Ramana has said that her daughter will now eat ice cream with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the star shuttler clinched a bronze medal by winning the third-place playoff match against China's s He Bing Jiao in the women's singles badminton event on Sunday.

By the virtue of this stellar 21-13,21-15 win, PV Sindhu has now become the first woman athlete to win two medals at the Olympic event in a row.

PV Sindhu's father says double Olympic gold medalist 'can now have ice cream with PM Modi'

After Sindhu's historic win on Sunday evening, her father PV Ramana told he reckoned that the reigning world champion might be back on August 3 and that she will now be able to have ice cream with PM Narendra Modi.

"I think she's coming on Aug 3. I'm planning to go to Delhi. We have to get as many medals as we can for the country at Olympics. PM encouraged her & told Sindhu that we'll eat ice cream together after returning from Tokyo. Now, she'll eat ice cream with PM", said PV Ramana as quoted by ANI.

I think she's coming on Aug 3. I'm planning to go to Delhi. We have to get as many medals as we can for country at Olympics. PM encouraged her & told Sindhu that we'll eat ice-cream together after returning from Tokyo. Now, she'll eat ice-cream with PM: PV Ramana, Sindhu's father pic.twitter.com/5tChxNm3SG — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2021

It so happened that PM Narendra Modi had interacted with the Indian contingent for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics via video link last month and PV Sindhu also happened to be one of them. During the interactive session, PM Modi jokingly asked Sindhu about her diet restriction and recalled if the chief national coach of the Indian badminton team Pullela Gopichand took away her phone and prohibited her from eating ice cream during the Rio Olympic games.

In reply, Sindhu said, "I do control my diet before the Olympics so I don't have a lot of ice cream, only occasionally."

PM Modi, then, promised to have ice cream with her after the Olympics games. "Work hard and I am confident that you will be successful once again. And when you all come back from the Olympics, I will have ice cream with you," he said before bursting into laughter.

PV Sindhu's Tokyo Olympics highlights

One of the biggest moments of Sindhu’s career came in the year 2016 when she went on to become the youngest and the first female athlete from India to win a silver medal at Rio Olympics. She was graced with India's 4th highest civilian honour, The Padma Shri Award, later that year.

PV Sindhu had an outstanding run at the 2016 edition of the quadrennial event before going down against Spain's Carolina Marin in the gold medal match.

Since then, the badminton icon has only grown from strength to strength. She competed at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, winning gold in the mixed team event and a silver medal in the women's singles event.

On December 16, 2018, Sindhu made history by becoming the first Indian to win the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals tournament in Guangzhou, China. With earnings of $8.5 million, Sindhu was ranked seventh in Forbes' list of Highest-Paid Female Athletes 2018 based on earnings from prize money and endorsements between June 2017 to June 2018.

PV Sindhu clinched the silver medal in Asian Games 2018 after losing to world number one Tai Tzu-Ying in Jakarta. Sindhu clinched a historic silver medal in the Women's Singles Badminton event as she became the first Indian to finish second on the podium in the Asian Games.

PV Sindhu final Tokyo Olympics match

Coming off from a defeat from Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the semi-final match on Saturday, PV Sindhu brought her A-game against her Chinese counterpart and played aggressively throughout in the Bronze medal match. In fact, Sindhu in her first set defeated He Bing Jiao by 21-13. In the second game, Sindhu completely outplayed her Chinese counterpart and won the second game 21-15.

She might not have featured in what would have been her second consecutive gold medal match but the current world champion played with all her heart in the bronze medal match and she was rewarded for it as Sindhu took home the third biggest prize of the prestigious tournament.