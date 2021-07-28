PV Sindhu's Father Speaks To Republic As Shuttler Qualifies For Pre-Q/F At Tokyo Olympics

In a recent update from the Olympic games India's Badminton champion, PV Sindhu defeated Hong Kong's Cheung Ngan Yi in the women's badminton singles group stage game at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Wednesday, July 27. Following the victory news, Sindhu's father, PV Raman, spoke to Republic TV and shared the details of her strategies and experience of training under the new coach.

PV Sindhu to play against Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt in pre-Q/F

Speaking on PV Sindhu's entry to Round of 16 of the women's singles event, PV Raman said, "I'm glad that she has reached the pre-quarters, and tomorrow she will be playing against Denmark player Mia".

He added, "Though Sindhu has good match performance against Mia, we need to be more careful as she proceeds further".

Raman further informed that he hopes Sindhu is able to get through the next round as she has won a couple of matches against Mia previously. Notably, Sindhu has lost in one of the matches against Mia in Thailand.

COVID-19 pandemic and badminton journey

Explaining the need to be extra cautious amid COVID while playing in Tokyo Olympics, Sindhu's father said, "I have advised Sindu to be more cautious amid COVID risks. I repeatedly remind her to maintain social distancing, wear masks, and sanitize regularly".

He added that he hopes she can complete the tournament without any COVID threats.

PV Raman said, "Given the unfortunate situation of COVID, the path to Tokyo Olympics was difficult but it finally worked for her".

PV Sindhu's new coach

PV Raman informed that Sindhu usually calls home in the evening to update on the day's practice or schedule. He said, "Sindhu will call in the evening and give details on today's win. And above me, her coach is there to guide her".

Speaking on the role of Sindhu's new coach, Raman said, " After practising under the new coach, I'm happy that she has improved her defence and stroke".

He further informed that the match also depends upon the ground condition, opponent player, and particular day's performance.

What's next for PV Sindhu?

After defeating Hong Kong's Cheung Ngan Yi, PV Sindhu has successfully qualified for the knockouts where the risks are high but the reward is higher. The ace shuttler had an outstanding run at the 2016 edition of the quadrennial event before going down to Spain's Carolina Marin in the gold medal match. Sindhu is now aiming for her second successive Olympic medal and would be eager to keep her winning run intact. But more importantly, she will be hoping to go one better and clinch the gold this time around.

(Image credit: INSTAGRAM)