Relive PV Sindhu's Historic Feat Of Becoming India's 1st Badminton World Champion; Watch

India’s star badminton player PV Sindhu scripted history three years ago, in 2019, by becoming the first Indian to win gold at the Badminton World Championships. She claimed a 21-17, 21-17 victory over Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara on August 25, 2019, and clinched her fifth medal at the World Championships. Interestingly, this came two years after the star Indian player was denied a gold medal by Okuhara during the 110-minute final in the previous edition at Glasgow.

Watch PV Sindhu's maiden gold medal win at World Championships:

Highlights | @Pvsindhu1 🇮🇳 fulfills a perfect week in Basel securing the first world title of her career 🏸



Follow LIVE: https://t.co/WYFILldUvo#TOTALBWFWC2019 #Basel2019 pic.twitter.com/wDdxK1aVly — BWF (@bwfmedia) August 25, 2019

The two-time Olympic medallist won her maiden world championship medal after finishing third in the 2013 edition at Guangzhou and followed it up with another bronze medal at Copenhagen in 2014. She memorably won the bronze medal for India in the Commonwealth Games debut in 2014. During the 2017 World Championships in Glasgow, Sindhu won the silver medal after losing to Okuhara and followed it up with another silver medal win in the 2018 edition.

Sindhu added the elusive World Championship gold in 2019 to her already impressive tally, which included a silver medal in Women’s Singles at the 2016 Rio Olympics among other laurels. Sindhu became one of the top sports personalities in India after becoming the World Champion and continued bringing glory to the country. She claimed her 2nd Olympics medal by winning the bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

It is pertinent to mention that Sindhu also added the elusive Commonwealth Games gold medal to her tally at the Birmingham 2022 CWG. She pulled out of the ongoing BWF World Championships 2022 due to an injury she suffered at the CWG.

What did PV Sindhu say after becoming the World Champion in 2019?

After winning the gold medal at World Championships 2019, Sindhu told reporters that she had dreamt of this day for quite a long period. As reported by PTI, Sindhu said, “I am really very happy. I have waited for this victory and finally I have become a world champion. I have no words to express...because I have been waiting for so long. Last time, it was silver, before that it was silver and finally I am a world champion so I am really really happy. I have been expecting this for a very long time. So I got it finally and I want to enjoy it, feel it”.

She also went on to shed her thoughts about bringing India to the forefront in badminton. “It was really special when the flag went up and National Anthem was playing and I had goosebumps, I have no words to express because you play for your country and it is definitely a proud moment for me. I think I just focused on my match and didn't think it was a final. I just thought it was just another match like I played the semifinals and quarterfinals. I just went in that way and gave my 100 per cent,” Sindhu told reporters.