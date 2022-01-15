Sachin Tendulkar Lauds Tasnim Mir For Becoming 1st Indian To Achieve World No. 1 Ranking

Earlier on Wednesday, young shuttler Tasnim Mir became the first Indian to be ranked World No. 1 in the under-19 girls singles in the latest BWF junior rankings. The 16-year-old had a stellar season last year as she won three junior international tournaments to jump three places and claim the top spot in the junior world rankings. On Saturday, Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar congratulated the budding shuttler for the amazing achievement of grabbing the World No. 1 spot in the junior rankings.

He wrote on an Instagram story with Tasnim's image, "Heartiest congratulations to Tasnim Mir for becoming the first Indian to achieve the world No. 1 rank in BWF junior women's rankings. Such a proud moment."

Tasnim is excited and happy about becoming World No.1

She explained that she did not really expect to grab the top spot in the junior rankings because most of the tournaments were getting affected by a recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the world. But her wins in Bulgaria, France and Belgium helped her to achieve World No. 1 in the BWF junior women's rankings. She said that she is thoroughly happy and excited and that it is a great moment for her.

"I can't say that I expected this. I thought I will not be able to become no 1 as tournaments were getting affected by COVID-19 but I won three events in Bulgaria, France and Belgium. So I am really excited and happy that finally, I could become the world no 1. It is a great moment for me," Tasnim told PTI from Guwahati.

Tasnim is currently ranked 602 in the overall women's singles rankings. Tasnim then said that she will now completely focus on the senior circuit and that she is looking forward to playing in Iran and Uganda next month. She said that she aims to improve her senior ranking and that with some good performances she can get into the top 200 by the end of 2022.

"I will completely focus on the senior circuit from now on and looking forward to playing at Iran and Uganda next month. My aim now is to improve my senior ranking. If I can weave some good performances and get into the top 200 by end of the year that would be great," added Tasnim.

Image: @BAI_Media/Twitter