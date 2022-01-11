Raising his voice for daughter Saina Nehwal against whom lewd comments were passed by actor Siddharth, her father Harvir Nehwal said 'such comments are unacceptable especially from someone who hails from a place where these things are not common'. Speaking further on the matter, Saina Nehwal's father added that he would like to tell the actor to 'behave properly' as in this society people do not tolerate such remarks on a woman. Actor Siddharth has been receiving severe backlash for his alleged lewd and sexist remark against Saina Nehwal in response to her tweet on PM Modi's recent security breach in Punjab.

Speaking further, Harvir Nehwal also demanded an apology from the actor and asked what wrong Saina Nehwal has said to him that he is making such derogatory remarks.

"He should apologise and take back his words but he has not said this if he had I would have accepted it. This message goes very badly for the girl who has done so much for the country. I am highly thankful to National Women Commission and especially to Rekha Sharma for the decision of FIR against Siddharth. I also want to ask does he uses such words against women in his house?" added Saina Nehwal's father.

#EXCLUSIVE | "This is not tolerable & strong action should be taken against this actor so he does not repeat it in future": @NSaina's father Harvir Nehwal



Actor Siddharth faces severe backlash over remarks on Saina Nehwal

In the recent update, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju came out in support of world-renowned shuttler Saina Nehwal after alleged crass and sexually derogatory slur was hurled at her by actor Siddharth on Monday. Taking to Twitter, the former Sports Minister said that India is proud of Saina Nehwal for her outstanding contributions in making the country a sporting powerhouse.

After being pulled up for his comment which many on the internet saw as 'sexist, crass, and sexually harassing', Siddharth issued a clarification. The actor, taking to his Twitter handle again said that 'Cock & Bull' was a 'reference' and added," That's the reference. Reading otherwise is unfair and leading!"

Saina Nehwal-Siddharth controversy

Responding to the January 5 security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Punjab incident, Nehwal took to her official Twitter handle and said, "No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists. #BharatStandsWithModi #PMModi (sic)."

Criticizing Saina's concern for the Prime Minister, Siddharth wrote, "Subtle cock champion of the world... Thank God we have protectors of India Shame on you #Rihanna."