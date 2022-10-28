Satwik Rankireddy And Chirag Shetty Stun World No.1 Hoki & Kobayashi At French Open 2022

Star Indian men's doubles pair of Satwisairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty registered a monumental win by stunning top seeds Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi of Japan in straight games to reach the French Open 2022 semi-finals. Despite being seeded only seventh in the Super 750 event, Rankireddy and Shetty put up an impressive performance to defeat the Japanese duo by a scoreline of 21-12, 21-16 in the quarter-final match that lasted 49 minutes.

Rankireddy & Shetty qualify for semi-finals

Following a huge win over Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi in the French Open 2022 quarter-finals, Satwisairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will now face the Korean team of Choi Sol Gyu and Kim Won Ho in the semi-finals on Saturday, October 29. The match will begin live at 3:30 PM IST. Rankireddy and Shetty are the only Indians remaining in the tournament, with the likes of Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy and Sameer Verma, all losing in their men's singles pre-quarterfinals on Thursday.

French Open 2022 results

Indian shuttlers HS Prannoy and Sameer Verma suffered contrasting losses to bow out of the men's singles competition at the French Open Super 750 tournament here.

Prannoy, a Thomas Cup winner, went down fighting against China's Lu Guang Zu 19-21 22-20 19-21, while Sameer lost 18-21 11-21 to Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the pre-quarterfinals stage on Thursday night.

Kidambi Srikanth also crashed out of the tournament after losing to Rasmus Gemke of Denmark 21-19 12-21 19-21 in a match that lasted one hour and 15 minutes.

(with PTI inputs)