Satwik Rankireddy And Chirag Shetty Stun World No.1 Hoki & Kobayashi At French Open 2022

Quick links:
Image: AP
Star Indian men's doubles pair of Satwisairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty registered a monumental win by stunning top seeds Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi of Japan in straight games to reach the French Open 2022 semi-finals. Despite being seeded only seventh in the Super 750 event, Rankireddy and Shetty put up an impressive performance to defeat the Japanese duo by a scoreline of 21-12, 21-16 in the quarter-final match that lasted 49 minutes.
Following a huge win over Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi in the French Open 2022 quarter-finals, Satwisairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will now face the Korean team of Choi Sol Gyu and Kim Won Ho in the semi-finals on Saturday, October 29. The match will begin live at 3:30 PM IST. Rankireddy and Shetty are the only Indians remaining in the tournament, with the likes of Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy and Sameer Verma, all losing in their men's singles pre-quarterfinals on Thursday.
Indian shuttlers HS Prannoy and Sameer Verma suffered contrasting losses to bow out of the men's singles competition at the French Open Super 750 tournament here.
Prannoy, a Thomas Cup winner, went down fighting against China's Lu Guang Zu 19-21 22-20 19-21, while Sameer lost 18-21 11-21 to Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the pre-quarterfinals stage on Thursday night.
Kidambi Srikanth also crashed out of the tournament after losing to Rasmus Gemke of Denmark 21-19 12-21 19-21 in a match that lasted one hour and 15 minutes.
(with PTI inputs)