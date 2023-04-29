Satwiksairaj And Chirag Clutch History After Breaking Long Wait For Double Gold Medals

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty etched their name in the history of Indian badminton as they became the first Indian shuttlers to ensure gold at the Badminton Asia Championships in Dubai on Saturday. They defeated Olympic champions duo Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin of Chinese Taipei 21-18, 14-13 in the semifinal as Chi-Lin go hurt while returning a shot and conceded a defeat. Satwik-Chirag also became the first Indians to reach the Badminton Asia Championships final since 1965.

The Badminton Asia Championships started in Dubai on April 25 and will go on till April 30.

With inputs from ANI