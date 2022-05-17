The India men’s badminton team won the Thomas Cup 2022 after defeating Indonesia by a margin of 3-0. The doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty played an important role in India’s massive win by defeating Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo 18-21, 23-21, 21-19 in the finals and handed India a 2-0 lead, before Kidmabi Srikanth sealed off the 3-0 win.

The duo spoke with Republic Media Network in an exclusive interview and revealed their thoughts following their historic feat of winning the first-ever Thomas Cup title for India on Sunday.

Talking about India's historic win, Satwiksairaj said, “I am still in the zone like I can't believe it. Like we won the Thomas Cup. When we played for the first time in China, I was watching finals and wondering when we will reach there. But it’s a team effort, not an individual thing so everyone should play, everyone should win. It’s a different feeling winning a team event and team events are always a special thing”.

'Was always a dream to win Thomas Cup': Chirag Shetty

Reflecting on the historic win, Chirag said, “The feeling, it can’t really be put into words. I think like Satwik said it has always been a dream. We always had good individual performances in badminton, whether it’s been winning medal at the Olympics or the World Championships or the Asian Games, or Commonwealth Games. But we've never really done well at the Thomas Cup and the World Team Championships because it takes a collective team effort to perform well in these events and I think what we achieved yesterday is something spectacular. I think I would definitely put this on par with the World Cup in any other team sport”.

Meanwhile, the players also revealed their thoughts about receiving a special call from PM Narendra Modi after the win. "His phone call came at the moment we got down from our podium. He spoke with all of us and congratulated. I have never heard a country's Prime Minister doing that for a team. It really motivates you to a whole new level. This is not the first time we have spoken with PM Modi. We have spoken with him previously as well. It motivates us very much. Very nice of him to speak with us despite his tight schedule," explained an elated Chirag.

Thomas Cup 2022 finals on Sunday, started for India with Lakshya Sen’s victory over Indonesia’s Anthony Sinisuka Ginting. Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won the men’s doubles match 18-21, 23-21 and 21-19 against Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo. Srikanth, meanwhile, earned a 21-15, 23-21 victory against Jonathan Christie to take India to glory.

