Satwiksairaj-Chirag's Exuberant Celebration After Winning French Open; Watch

The year 2022 continues to get better and better for Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy as they not only added yet another BWF title but also etched their name in history books. The Indian duo won the French Open 2022 Men’s doubles badminton title on Sunday which was also their maiden crown having failed to win it in 2019. They also become the first Indian doubles pair to clinch a BWF Super 750 crown. The Badminton World Federation (BWF) social media handle on Mondy, posted the video from the final moments of their historic triumph and also the wild celebrations on the court.

French Open 2022: Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy euphoric celebration

The Indian pair faced Chinese Taipei’s Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han in the men’s doubles final of the French Open 2022. In the battle between two attacking teams, it was Satwiksairaj and Chirag came out victorious 21-13, 21-19. Coming to the match, the Indian pair pocketed the first game has come out all guns blazing right from the first point.

However, the Chinese Taipei pair were not going to let the match be an easy outing for the young Indian pair. Despite the Indian pair taking a six-point lead in the second game, they were guilty of making unforced errors which allowed their opponent to make the comeback. A couple of mistakes from Chirag, including a service error, handed the Taipei pair not only the lead but a chance to close the game. The Indians managed to level the score 19-19 after winning a lucky net chord and Yang sending one wide from the net. After taking one point lead Satwik sealed the match and the title with a smash. Following the win, Rankireddy was seen dancing on the court, while Chirag Shetty removed his jersey and headed towards their coach to celebrate the win.

How have Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty performed in 2022 so far?

The Indian pair has had a great run in 2022 which saw them win the Indian Open Super 500 title, Commonwealth Games gold, Thomas Cup crown and an unprecedented bronze at the World Championships in August. The French Open title was also the pair’s third world tour title, following the 2019 Thailand Open Super 500 and India Open Super 500 this year