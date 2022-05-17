Satwiksairaj On 'bond' With Chirag: 'Doubles Matches Need Understanding Between Players'

India's men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty played an important part in India lifting the maiden Thomas Cup 2022 title. The doubles pair won their tie against the Indonesia pair, setting the tone for a 3-0 win. Rankireddy during an interview praised his doubles partner Shetty.

Thomas Cup 2022: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy praise for Chirag Shetty

Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty fought hard to beat the Indonesian doubles pair of Muhammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo to give India a 2-0 lead in the Thomas Cup final. Praising his doubles partner following the Thomas Cup 2022 title-winning campaign Rankireddy in his interview with ANI said, "There should be a bond between two partners, it is not easy to play in the doubles. There needs to be an understanding. Chirag is a caring person & our bond is special... it'll take a month more for me to get out of this dreamy victory".

Talking about India's triumph at the Thomas Cup tournament Rankireddy in an exclusive interview with Republic TV said, "I am still in the zone like I can't believe it. Like we won the Thomas Cup. When we played for the first time in China, I was watching the finals and wondering when we will reach there. But it’s a team effort, not an individual thing so everyone should play, everyone should win. It’s a different feeling winning a team event and team events are always a special thing”.

Thomas Cup 2022: India vs Indonesia final result

Lakshya Sen gave India the lead defeating world number five Anthony Sinisuka Ginting after losing the first set. The Indian shuttler defeated his Indonesian opponent 8-21, 21-17, 21-16. Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy won the men’s doubles match 18-21, 23-21 and 21-19 against Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo to give India 2-0 lead. The Indian pair saved held their nerve and kept the match alive by saving four match points in the second set to level the match. They clinched the final set 21-19 and gave the team 2-0 lead. In the third match, Kidambi Srikanth showcased all his experience helping the team get over the line. Srikanth produced a dominating performance by outclassing Jonathan Christie 21-15, 23-21 in just 48 minutes.