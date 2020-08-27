Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Contracts COVID-19, Compares Himself To Usain Bolt In IG Post

Indian doubles shuttler Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, who was yet to arrive at the national badminton camp in Hyderabad, tested positive for COVID-19. A few days ago, The Sports Authority of India (SAI) administered a test for all Olympic-hopeful athletes. Rankireddy's rapid antigen test came back positive, following which they conducted the RT-PCR test.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy tests positive for COVID-19

The 20-year-old, who partners Chirag Shetty, confirmed his COVID-19 result on Instagram. The 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist compared himself to Olympic great Usain Bolt, who recently tested positive for COVID-19. "All these time I thought I am imitating usainbolt winning style but now only realised I am following his footsteps too," Rankireddy wrote. He added that he is asymptomatic and is glad his family and friends tested negative.

Rankireddy, who is currently in his hometown Amplapuram, was expected to attend the virtual National Awards. However, after his first test came back positive, the young badminton star decided to not attend. The Arjuna awardee will is currently self-isolating. While talking to the Times of India, Rankireddy explained that he had no symptoms, and the most difficult thing for him is to stay in one room. He was also disappointed that he couldn't attend the awards ceremony.

His father, Kasi Viswanath, also spoke to TOI. Viswanath added that his son was training and showed no signs of any symptoms, which made them question where he contracted the virus from, but he remains asymptomatic. Rankireddy is supposed to take another test in a few days. "I am taking medicines. There are no symptoms, neither my parents nor any friends, none had the virus. So, I don't know from where it has come," he told PTI from Amlapuram.

Satwik and Shetty were recommended for the Arjuna Award together. The pair has previously bagged a Commonwealth Games silver in 2018 and won the Thailand Open Super 500 last year. In an earlier interview, Rankireddy has added that the award has motivated the doubles pair to win at the Olympics next year. "It is extra special as it is my first award. This award has provided a big motivation to work towards our goal of earning a medal at Olympics," he had said.

As of now, Satwik, Shetty, Ashwini Ponnappa and Saina Nehwal are yet to start training at the SAI Pullela Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad. Shetty is in Mumbai, while Ponnappa is training in Banglore. Nehwal, on the other hand, is training privately at a facility near the Gopichand Academy with her husband Parupalli Kashyap. PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, B Sai Praneeth and N Sikki Reddy have all begun training at the national camp. Sikki tested positive for COVID-19 after her first test, which briefly shut down the Gopichand Academy. However, the academy reopened after her RT-PCR test came back negative.

(Image credits: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Instagram)