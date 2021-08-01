'She Has Brought Name, Fame To Country': PV Sindhu's Parents Express Joy Over Historic Win

India's star shuttler PV Sindhu created history after she defeated world no. 9 He Bing Jiao of China in the badminton women's singles third-place play-off and won a bronze medal for India. Sindhu, who has returned with medals from each of the big-ticket events such as the Commonwealth and Asian Games and the BWF World Tour Finals in the last five years, outwitted eighth seed Bing Jiao 21-13 21-15 to add a bronze to the silver that she had secured at the 2016 Rio Games.

With entire India sending their greetings, PV Sindhu's father PV Ramana, mother P Vijaya, and sister PV Divya spoke to Republic TV and expressed their happiness on the 26-year-old shuttler's historic win.

PV Ramana on daughter PV Sindhu's bronze medal victory

Speaking to Republic TV, PV Ramana stated that despite PV Sindhu missed the gold, it is not easy for any sportsperson to win 2 consecutive medals at the Olympics. Following his daughter's historic win, Ramana hoped that more youngsters will get motivated and become badminton players.

"I wish Badminton players will get motivated watching her and win medals for the country," said PV Ramana.

Earlier, PV Ramana held a press conference and revealed that PV Sindhu will be coming back to India on August 3 and he will go to receive his daughter at the Delhi Airport.

"I told her that I'll come to Delhi, I think she is coming to Delhi on August 3. Olympics is not a small event where you get a medal, a medal is a medal. I am happy with the way she has worked. I am confident she will play next Olympics also. We have to get as many medals to the country. Sindhu is focused and she has that hunger. She enjoys the game. Sindhu is 26, with age you get more experience. I have seen that in the entire Tokyo Olympics," said Ramana.

Ramana also expressed his gratitude to the Government of India and the Sports Authority of India for encouraging his daughter.

"I want to thank the Government of India, Sports Authority of India and I am grateful to them for giving her the encouragement. I am happy that she has won a medal for the country. Playing the bronze medal match can be painful, yesterday I motivated her a lot, thank God, with the blessings of everyone, she has brought a medal. I am happy that she is the first Indian woman to win two consecutive medals at the Olympics. She has brought name and fame to the country," said Ramana.

#BREAKING | She has brought name and fame to the country. I am happy the way she has worked and we are thankful to the God. I am confident she will play in next Olympics: PV Ramana, PV Sindhu's father as she scripts history winning Bronze for Indiahttps://t.co/PUrOD5hA5V pic.twitter.com/H29WAj0yHM — Republic (@republic) August 1, 2021

PV Sindhu's mother on her daughter's victory at Tokyo Olympics

Speaking to Republic TV, PV Sindhu's mother P Vijaya expressed her happiness and said that she is very proud of her daughter and told the 26-year-old shuttler to not be heartbroken for not winning the Gold medal.

"We are very happy. My cousins, sisters came here so we are enjoying this moment. She played very well, congrats Sindhu you are bringing a medal to our country. We are very happy. Whether it is gold or silver or bronze we are getting one medal for our country," said PV Sindhu's mother.

PV Sindhu fought with a positive attitude says sister Divya

Speaking to Republic TV, PV Sindhu's sister Divya said, "She fought with a positive attitude and won a medal for the country. I am very happy about it. In the past, she has been training at the Suchitra Academy which is again very far from where we stay right now. It was very difficult for her. All she had was practising, getting back home, and resting. Not much of a life outside this. All these things are worth it in the end after she has got the medal."

#BREAKING | All her hardwork at the end is worth it. We are very happy. Sindhu is very happy after winning Bronze for India at the Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu's sister PV Divya says in an #EXCLUSIVE interaction with Republic TV



Tune in watch - https://t.co/PUrOD5hA5V pic.twitter.com/QnwaTiF3bZ — Republic (@republic) August 1, 2021

(Image Credits: AP/PTI)