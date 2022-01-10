Shiv Sena MP Slams Siddharth For 'absolutely Unacceptable' Language Against Saina Nehwal

Tamil actor Siddarth's controversial remarks against Badminton star Saina Nehwal has stirred a row that has also caught the attention of Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi.

After Nehwal had tweeted about the security threat posed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Punjab on January 5, Siddarth responded to her concern with a 'crass' comment, resulting in several people lashing out at the actor.

Priyanka Chaturvedi gives befitting response to Siddharth

After Siddharth's sexual innuendo comment, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi censured the actor by tweeting a befitting response. Chaturvedi slammed Siddharth for his 'absolutely unacceptable' language against Saina Nehwal, stating that he needed to demonstrate more 'civility' even if he disagreed with the badminton star.

Chaturvedi then went on to add that Nehwal is India's 'sporting pride' and that she had as much of a right 'to a political opinion' as did the rest of the nation. The Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP insisted that if the Tamil actor disagreed with the badminton star on any topic, he should have debated rather than demeaning 'her thoughts and ideas.'

Absolutely unacceptable and unbecoming language to use for anyone. Whatever the disagreement, there has to be civility in discourse. https://t.co/XUNYAMgd9R — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) January 10, 2022

Saina Nehwal is our country’s sporting pride, she has as much right to a political opinion as rest of the nation. You disagree-you debate, you don’t ever demean even if you strongly opposed to her thoughts and ideas. This illiberal approach to ‘liberal discourse’ is damaging. — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) January 10, 2022

What was Siddharth's tweet on Nehwal?

The entire row between Saina Nehwal and Siddharth began after the former had posted a tweet of concern for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that she condemned the 'cowardly attack' on him 'by anarchists.' In response, Siddharth passed a shameful derogatory remark against Nehwal as he tweeted:

Subtle cock champion of the world... Thank God we have protectors of India. 🙏🏽



Shame on you #Rihanna https://t.co/FpIJjl1Gxz — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 6, 2022

National Commission for Women seek action against Siddharth

Following Siddharth's sexual innuendo remarks, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken a serious note of the offence and are pushing for strict and prompt action against the Tamil actor.

"The National Commission for Women has come across a post of Indian actor Siddharth using lewd comments on Twitter on the post of Ms Saina Nehwal. The comment is misogynist and outrageous to the modesty of a woman amounting to disrespect and insult to the dignity of women on social media platforms. Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Director-General of Police Maharashtra to immediately investigate the matter and register FIR under relevant provisions of the law," a press note by the NCW read.