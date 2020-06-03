Shuttler HS Prannoy Lashes Out At Badminton Association After Arjuna Award Nomination Snub

Shuttler HS Prannoy has lashed out at the Badminton Association of India (BAI) after the national board skipped his name in the list of nomination for the Arjuna Award. The board has snubbed the Prannoy last year as well despite winning gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. The BAI has recommended doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and Men's singles player Sameer Verma for the Arjuna Award.

Taking to Twitter, Prannoy alleged that a player who has won medals at the Commonwealth Games and Asian Championships has not been recommended but instead the player who has not even played these major events has been nominated. Notably, the shuttler has won mixed team gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and has also won a men's singles bronze at the 2018 Asian Championships.

The shuttler had slammed the BAI last year as well after he was snubbed. "If you ever want your name in the awards list, make sure you have people who will get your name on the list. Performance is least considered in our country. Sad state of our country but can't help it. Let go and just play until you can," the shuttler had then tweeted.

#arjunaawards Same old story. Guy who has Medals in Cwg and Asian Championships not even recommended by Association. And guy who was not there on any of these major events recommended #waah 🤝👏 #thiscountryisajoke — PRANNOY HS (@PRANNOYHSPRI) June 2, 2020

On Tuesday, the BAI also recommended S. Murlidharan and Bhaskar Babu for the Dronacharya award.

Sports Ministry extends deadline

The sports ministry on June 2 extended the deadline of the last day of submission of application for National Sports Awards from June 3 to June 22. The sports ministry also relaxed nomination process for this year's Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar, Dhyan Chand Award, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award and other accolades allowing self-recommendation for athletes keeping in mind the difficulties being faced by them in getting the recommendations.

The sports ministry said that sportspersons eligible in accordance with the award guidelines are now permitted to apply without the recommendations of the authorities or persons. "Accordingly, the part of the application form requiring the recommendation of the prescribed authorities or persons may be left blank," the ministry said in a press release on June 2.

(with inputs from ANI)