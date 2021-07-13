Shuttler Satwiksairaj Details COVID Struggle, Training With Mathias Boe Ahead Of Olympics

India’s men’s doubles badminton player Satwiksairaj Rankireddy is excited to play his maiden Olympics. He has given tremendous performances with his men’s doubles partner Chirag Shetty, and the shuttler is determined to give his best to win a medal for the country in Tokyo Olympics. Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy have been preparing for the Tokyo Olympics under Mathias Boe. The duo finished ninth in the race to Tokyo Olympics Men's Doubles ranking.

The 20-year-old from Andhra Pradesh's Amalapuram, who has already won two World Tour titles, has come a long way. He recounted his journey from playing the sport for fun to pursuing it as a professional choice today in an exclusive converstaion with Republic Media Network.

Badminton as a professional choice

Speaking about his love for the game and following the footsteps of his father and brother, Satwiksairaj said "My father is my first couch and he has been with me since the beginning. My brother is there with me. Initially, when I started, I never took it seriously and practiced like a normal sport. I never thought I will opt to play professionally.''

The 20-year-old added, "When I started playing district tournament and won the first district game, followed by state level and then reached till quarter-finals of the nationals, my family suggested that I try this further".

Explaining the need for a coach and his decision to join the academy, he informed that after playing the quarter-finals nationals under 13, a few people suggested him to join a academy and train professionally. While training under a coach, he played singles and doubles. Unfortunately, he lost 9 finals in the junior level, but won the doubles tournament. And after this, he completely shifted to playing doubles.

First appearance in Olympics

Briefing on the process of playing tournament amid COVID, the 20-year old badminton player said, "Many tournaments were canceled due to the COVID pandemic. Almost 6-7 tournaments were canceled that could have got our ranks up. But, we are very happy with our rank as in draws, everyone is the same".

Speaking on the pressure to be playing in the Olympics for the first time Satwiksairaj informed, "We want to win but at the same time don't want to have any pressure or be overconfident. We are only focused on how we can give our 100% at the game".

''Amid COVID-19 lockdown, players could participate in the tournament for the past 4 months only and so it would be difficult to judge or understand the opponents' games. Therefore, it is best to think and focus on one match at a time,'' he added.

Coaching and training for the Olympics

Speaking on training under Mathias Boe, Satwiksairaj said, "My coach has been more like a brother and friend to me. He has guided me on how to improve my game and handle various situations. He has been helping me on and off the court. We are a team of 10 people, 6 players, 2 couches, 2 physio, and 1 trainer".

The lockdown struggles and battling COVID

Explaining the lockdown time routine, Satwiksairaj said, "I got time to spend with my family as I have been away from them from a very young age. Initial 2 months of lockdown was fun and later I was bored because being a sportsperson it's important for me to be active and workout regularly".

He added, "I started training online with my coaches. I was lucky to get permission from the state to practice in my hometown for an hour. I became fitter and completely avoided eating junk food. The lockdown period gave me time to understand my body like what it needs to function better".

He further informed that he was tested positive for COVID in August due to which he gained a lot of weight. All the lockdown efforts went in vain. It took about two and a half months to return to a healthy shape and concentrate on the game, he added.

PM Modi's motivation

Speaking on receiving Arjun Award in August 2020, Satwiksairaj said, "Arjun award acted as a motivation for me. I never thought I would achieve it in this short period. Luckily, I and Chirag received the award at the same time. That was the first best thing we earned during the lockdown after which everything got better and better".

Talking about PM Modi's encouraging words, he stated, "We met PM after Common Wealth games, his words have motivated us. We even met Andhra Pradesh CM a few days back who also boosted our confidence and encouraged us to win the medal for the country".

(Image Credit: @SATWIKSAIRAJ/TWITTER)