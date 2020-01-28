PV Sindhu Hails PBL For Its Big Contribution To Indian Badminton

World Champion, Olympic silver medalist, and Padma Bhushan recipient PV Sindhu has hailed the Premier Badminton League for the development of the sport in the country in a huge way.

Sindhu hails PBL

"Definitely, it's a very big contribution to the devolopment of badminton in India. It's season 5 of Premier Badminton League. It's really nice to play. We being part of the Hyderabad Hunters, it's really good. It's my second time being part of that team. Overall, talking about PBL, it's a good experience for me and a lot of young Indians. A lot of foreign players come and juniors get to know about them. It's a very good experience for them. It's a team event. We don't just get to play for ourselves. The team is always there cheering you. Really enjoy PBL," Sindhu told Republic TV in an exclusive interview on Tuesday.

On the role and way, youngsters were shaping up the World Champion said: "It's an encouragement. Playing with the top players, they will learn a lot more. It's an experience for them. They will improve their game and learn from their mistakes and do really well in the upcoming matches."

On how she felt in playing for Hyderabad Hunters at home, Sindhu said: "For the Hunters Army, we're going to play in Hyderabad from tomorrow. Really exciting. Please come and watch us live. Support us and am very very thankful for them because they're always for us. Playing for them in the home ground is going to be exciting."

On badminton growing as a big-ticket Olympic sports in India, Rio Olympic silver medalist said: "It really helps a lot of who want to play badminton and it has really helped a lot of top-level players like us. In different cities, there are many other tournaments. In other cities like in Delhi, the Indian open and in Lucknow the Syed Open. At the same time badminton, India has really grown up. Especially after Rio a lot of people are picking up badminton. So I would want to say one thing. Keep working hard and that is the path for success."

