Continuing his attempts to praise the athletes for their excellent wins, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday morning dialed first IAS Silver medalist Suhas Yathiraj. While talking to PM Modi, the champion added that he never thought that one day he will clinch this medal and talk to India's leader. The Indian Para-shuttler made History by winning the silver medal after he lost his Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Men's Singles SL4 Final to France's Lucas Mazur in a pulsating contest that lasted for three whole sets.

'With God's grace and your blessings,' Para-shuttler Suhas Yathiraj on his win

"It is all because of God's grace and your blessings that I have reached here, I used to think I am just a Divyang (handicapped) but God today gave me an opportunity to talk to you. I am feeling very happy and proud," Suhas Yathiraj was heard saying.

While speaking further on what inspired him, the para shuttler reminded the Prime Minister about the time when he had won the Bronze medal in Jakarta and asserted, 'you told me that since I have won this, I will easily win in Tokyo and that inspired me a lot'. Crediting his success to his efforts and confidence, PM Modi said that Yathiraj converted his weakness into a strength that resulted in this phone conversation today. Overjoyed with the Prime Minister's call, the silver medalist kept thanking PM Modi however the latter said that everyone related to India and working for its development is my colleague.

Suhas Yathiraj wins Silver

Taking on top seed Lucas Mazur, Suhas Yathiraj started the match on backfoot with the top seed (Mazur) taking an early lead of 4-3 in the first game. However, the Indian para shuttler bounced back to take an 11-8 lead in the first game. Suhas continued his splendid show to win the first set 21-15. Suhas Yathiraj had assured India of yet another medal on Saturday morning when he emerged triumphant in his Men's singles SL4 semi-final clash against Indonesia's Fredy Setiawan. Suhas overcame his Indonesian rival in straight sets to qualify for the gold medal match.