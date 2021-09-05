Last Updated:

Tokyo Paralympics | Suhas Yathiraj's Mother Proud Of His Silver Medal Win, Says 'The Country Is Happy'

Suhas Yathiraj's mother was proud of his silver medal win on Sunday and stated that the 'The country is happy' over the badminton ace's victory.

Suhas Yathiraj added to India's impressive show at the Tokyo Paralympics by clinching a silver medal on Sunday. The badminton ace's mother was proud of his achievement and exulted that she was happy, like the rest of the nation. She stated that the para-athlete was active and good in studies since childhood.

Suhas Yathiraj's mother proud about his silver at Paralympics

When asked about his achievement, his mother said, "Being a mother, I am very proud of him. Great achievement is all I can say. It's a happy moment for everybody; the country is happy." 

"From childhood, he was very active. In education also,  he was too good," was her answer when asked about how his journey has been since childhood. 

When asked if she had a word with her son before his match, she said that there was no word and that she only watched it on TV.

Congratulations poured in for the sportsperson across fraternities, right from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to film stars like Taapsee Pannu.

Suhas Yathiraj is an IAS officer, a Noida DM and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityananth was ecstatic and said, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to him. On earlier occasions also, he won many medals. Along with efficiently discharging his administrative duties, he has been successful in Paralympics."

PM Modi shared a throwback snap with Suhas Yathiraj and termed it as a 'fantastic confluence of service and sports!' The leader added that the silver medallist 'captured the imagination of the entire nation' with his 'exceptional' performance, as he congratulated him for his feat and gave best wishes for his future. 

In his match for gold medal,, Suha Yathiraj lost to France's Lucas Mazur in three sets. The Indian won the first set 21-15, but lost the remaining sets  17-21  and 15-21 in the Singles SL4 Final.

With Yathiraj's achievement, India's tally has risen to 18, including four medals, in an outstanding performance by the Indian contingent.

