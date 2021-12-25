Suns Vs Warriors: NBA LIVE Streaming Details, Injury Report, Team News And More

Phoenix Suns are up against Golden State Warriors in the NBA 2021-22 match, set to be played at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday night, as per the local time. Suns head into their home game, on the back of a five-game winning streak, having defeated Oklahoma City Thunder 113-101 in their last match. At the same time, the Warriors head into the match having won their last two matches against the Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies.

NBA 2021-22: Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors - Team News and Injury Report

Ahead of Saturday’s clash, the Suns sit at the top of the NBA 2021-22 standings in the Western Conference table with 26 wins and six losses to their name. Meanwhile, the Warriors are placed second to Suns in the standings with 26 wins and six defeats. In the last 10 games in the season, the Suns have a winning record of 8-2, with an average of 111.1 points scored per game along with 48.3 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 7.8 steals, and 4.4 blocks. At the same time, the Warriors have a record of 7-3 in their last 10 matches averaging 107.4 points, 44.6 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 7.9 steals, and 5.5 blocks per game.

Dario Saric, Frank Kaminsky, and Abdel Nader are set to miss out on the match for the Suns due to injuries. Whereas, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, James Wiseman miss out on the Warriors’ squad due to injuries. At the same time, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole are out due to the health and safety protocols.

NBA 2021-22: Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors- Live Streaming Details

Basketball fans in India can enjoy the Suns vs Warriors, NBA 2021-22 match by tuning into the live streaming on the NBA website or its mobile app. However, fans have to purchase an NBA League Pass in order to watch the match. The NBA League pass can be bought by paying an annual fee of INR 1,499, or a monthly fee of INR 749. Unfortunately, for Indian fans, the match won’t be telecasted live in the country. The match will start from the Footprint Center at 3:30 AM IST on Sunday.

At the same time, NBA fans in the United States (US) can enjoy the live telecast of the Suns vs Warriors, NBA 2021-22 match on their TVs by tuning in to the ABC/ESPN, TNT, NBA TV channels. The live streaming of the match will be available on the website and mobile application of the NBA after the purchase of an NBA League Pass. Meanwhile, NBA fans in the United Kingdom (UK) can enjoy the live telecast of the Suns vs Warriors match by tuning in to the Sky Sports channel on their TVs. The match will be streamed live on the Now TV Sky Sports App. The match is scheduled to start at 5:00 PM on Saturday in the US and at 10:00 PM on Saturday in the UK.

(Instagram Image: @warriors/@suns)