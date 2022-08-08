Last Updated:

'Super Happy' Says India's Champion Shuttler PV Sindhu After Maiden CWG Gold Medal

PV Sindhu said she was ‘super happy’ after winning her first Gold at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham and also thanked the support staff for the hard work and keeping her fit.

It’s important to note that after winning the Silver medal in the CWG games in Gold Coast in 2018 and a Bronze in the 2014 CWG games in Glasgow, PV Sindhu now has completed the set of all medals after winning the Gold in the 2022 Birmingham games.

She defeated Canada’s Michelle Li 21-15, 21-13 in the 2022 Commonwealth Game’s singles final in the women’s category in a multi-sport event.

PV Sindhu has medalled in every Commonwealth Games

After winning the Gold medal by defeating Canada’s Michelle Li, PV Sindhu has now won a medal in every edition of the Commonwealth Games she has contested in. She won a Bronze medal in the 2014 Glasgow games, followed by winning a Silver in the 2018 Gold Coast games.

“I am very happy. I waited for this for a very long time and finally, I have done it, so super happy. Commonwealth Games comes once in four years so I have a set like a Bronze, Silver and Gold, so I would say that it's completed now.”

