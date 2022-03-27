Swiss Open 2022 Final: When And Where To Watch PV Sindhu And HS Prannoy In Action?

Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy will be hoping to lift the Swiss Open Title when they play their respective final match at the St Jakobshalle arena in Basel, Switzerland. Ahead of the summit clash, we take a look at the details regarding PV Sindhu final live streaming as well as the timing for the HS Prannoy vs Jonatan Christie final match.

Swiss Open 2022: PV Sindhu final live Streaming Details

Indian badminton fans wondering how to catch PV Sindhu final live streaming can tune into the Voot Select app and BWF’s youtube channel. The PV Sindhu vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan match is most likely to start at 4:30 PM IST.

HS Prannoy vs Jonatan Christie Live Streaming Details

The men's singles final between HS Prannoy and Jonatan Christie is scheduled for the third match of the day and will start after the women's singles finals. The Swiss Open 2022 final match may tentatively start around 5:30 PM IST and can be watched on the Voot Select app and BWF’s youtube channel.

Swiss Open 2022: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy road to the final

Prannoy started off with a straight game win against compatriot B Sai Praneeth followed before registering a win over Finland's Kalle Koljonen. The shuttler received a walkover from compatriot Parupalli Kashyap in the quarterfinal before upsetting third seed Anthony Ginting in the semifinal contest.

Coming to the head record between the two this will be the eighth meeting between HS Prannoy and Jonathan Christie which is currently 4-3 in the favour of the Indonesian Christie. By winning the men's singles title HS Prannoy will look to level the scores in the head-to-head battle and also clinch his first BWF tour title.



The second-seeded PV Sindhu defeated the likes of Denmark's Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt followed by Turkey's Neslihan Yigit and Canada's Michelle Li in the previous round. In the semi-final encounter, the two-time Olympic medalist defeated Thai shuttler Supanida Katethong 21-18, 15-21, 21-19 to reach the final.



The women's final promises to be a close contested match as PV Sindhu previously had problems against her upcoming opponent in previous meetings. Sindhu has defeated Ongbamrungphan in 15 of their 16 meetings so far.

Image: BWF World/ Instagram