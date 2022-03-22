Last Updated:

Swiss Open 2022: India's Full Schedule, Events, Dates, Players, & All You Need To Know

A number of Indian players, including the likes of PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Sai Praneeth, and Parupalli Kashyap are slated to take part in the competition.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
Swiss Open, Swiss Open 2022, Badminton, Swiss Open schedule, PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Sai Praneeth, Parupalli Kashyap, Lakshya Sen

Image: PTI


The 59th edition of the Swiss Open Super 300 badminton tournament is all set to get underway in Basel, Switzerland on Tuesday. A number of Indian players, including the likes of PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Sai Praneeth, and Parupalli Kashyap are slated to take part in the competition. All these players will look to improve their performance and do better than what they achieved in the recently-concluded All England Open. Meanwhile, Lakshya Sen, who won a silver medal at the All England Open, has withdrawn from the competition in order to recover for the Korea Open. 

The tournament will be played in two rounds before the players move to the knockout stage, scheduled for March 25 and March 26. The final match of the competition is slated to be held on March 27. Here's everything one needs to know regarding the Swiss Open 2022. 

Swiss Open 2022: Full schedule

1st round- March 22, 23
2nd round- March 24
Quarter-final- Match 25
Semi-final- March 26
Final – March 27

Swiss Open 2022: India's full schedule 

Men's Singles

Qualification: Subhankar Dey vs Kalle Koljonen 

First Round - 

Sai Praneeth vs HS Prannoy 

Lucas Claerbout vs Sameer Verma 

Parupalli Kashyap vs Qualifier 3 

Kidambi Srikanth vs Qualifier 1 

Women's Singles 

Qualification: Malvika Bansod vs Sai Uttejitha Rao Chukka 

Ashmita Chaliha vs Linda Zetchiri 

First Round - 

Aakarshi Kashyap vs Yvonne Li 

PV Sindhu vs Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt 

Saina Nehwal vs Wang Zhi Yi

Swiss Open 2022: List of Indian players taking part

Men’s singles: Sai Praneeth, HS Prannoy, Sameer Verma, Parupalli Kashyap, Kidambi Srikanth

Qualification round: Subhankar Dey 

Women singles: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Aakarshi Kashyap

Qualification round: Malvika Bansod, Sai Uttejitha Rao Chukka, Ashmita Chaliha 

Men’s doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, Krishna Prasad Garaga/Vishnuvardhan Goud, Dhruv Kapila/MR Arjun. 

Qualification round: Vasantha Kumar Hanumaiah Ranganatha/Ashith Surya, Bokka Navaneeth/B Sumeeth Reddy.

Women’s doubles: Ashwini Ponnappa/Sikki Reddy and Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand 

Mixed Doubles: Venkat Gaurav Prasad/Juhi Dewangan, Ishaan Bhatnagar/Tanisha Crasto 

Qualification Round: Sai Pratheek/Sikki Reddy, MR Arjun/Treesa Jolly, T. Hema Nagendra Babu/Srivedya Gurazada, Dhruv Kapila/Gayatri Gopichand.

READ | Sindhu suffers demoralising defeat in Swiss Open final

Swiss Open 2022: Live streaming details

In India, the premier badminton championship will be live-streamed on Jio TV and Voot Select. While Jio TV is free for Jio network subscribers, Voot Select requires Rs. 299 annual subscription cost.

READ | Ruud beats Gaston in straight sets to clinch Swiss Open title in Gstaad

Image: PTI

READ | Lakshya Sen pulls out of Swiss Open a day after winning silver at All England Open
READ | Swiss Open 2022: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth look to find top form; Lakshya Sen opts out
Tags: Swiss Open, Swiss Open 2022, Badminton
First Published:
COMMENT