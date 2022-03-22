Swiss Open 2022: India's Full Schedule, Events, Dates, Players, & All You Need To Know

The 59th edition of the Swiss Open Super 300 badminton tournament is all set to get underway in Basel, Switzerland on Tuesday. A number of Indian players, including the likes of PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Sai Praneeth, and Parupalli Kashyap are slated to take part in the competition. All these players will look to improve their performance and do better than what they achieved in the recently-concluded All England Open. Meanwhile, Lakshya Sen, who won a silver medal at the All England Open, has withdrawn from the competition in order to recover for the Korea Open.

The tournament will be played in two rounds before the players move to the knockout stage, scheduled for March 25 and March 26. The final match of the competition is slated to be held on March 27. Here's everything one needs to know regarding the Swiss Open 2022.

Swiss Open 2022: Full schedule

1st round- March 22, 23

2nd round- March 24

Quarter-final- Match 25

Semi-final- March 26

Final – March 27

Swiss Open 2022: India's full schedule

Men's Singles

Qualification: Subhankar Dey vs Kalle Koljonen

First Round -

Sai Praneeth vs HS Prannoy

Lucas Claerbout vs Sameer Verma

Parupalli Kashyap vs Qualifier 3

Kidambi Srikanth vs Qualifier 1

Women's Singles

Qualification: Malvika Bansod vs Sai Uttejitha Rao Chukka

Ashmita Chaliha vs Linda Zetchiri

First Round -

Aakarshi Kashyap vs Yvonne Li

PV Sindhu vs Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt

Saina Nehwal vs Wang Zhi Yi

Swiss Open 2022: List of Indian players taking part

Men’s singles: Sai Praneeth, HS Prannoy, Sameer Verma, Parupalli Kashyap, Kidambi Srikanth

Qualification round: Subhankar Dey

Women singles: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Aakarshi Kashyap

Qualification round: Malvika Bansod, Sai Uttejitha Rao Chukka, Ashmita Chaliha

Men’s doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, Krishna Prasad Garaga/Vishnuvardhan Goud, Dhruv Kapila/MR Arjun.

Qualification round: Vasantha Kumar Hanumaiah Ranganatha/Ashith Surya, Bokka Navaneeth/B Sumeeth Reddy.

Women’s doubles: Ashwini Ponnappa/Sikki Reddy and Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand

Mixed Doubles: Venkat Gaurav Prasad/Juhi Dewangan, Ishaan Bhatnagar/Tanisha Crasto

Qualification Round: Sai Pratheek/Sikki Reddy, MR Arjun/Treesa Jolly, T. Hema Nagendra Babu/Srivedya Gurazada, Dhruv Kapila/Gayatri Gopichand.

Swiss Open 2022: Live streaming details

In India, the premier badminton championship will be live-streamed on Jio TV and Voot Select. While Jio TV is free for Jio network subscribers, Voot Select requires Rs. 299 annual subscription cost.

Image: PTI