Swiss Open 2022: India's Full Schedule, Events, Dates, Players, & All You Need To Know

Quick links:
Image: PTI
The 59th edition of the Swiss Open Super 300 badminton tournament is all set to get underway in Basel, Switzerland on Tuesday. A number of Indian players, including the likes of PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Sai Praneeth, and Parupalli Kashyap are slated to take part in the competition. All these players will look to improve their performance and do better than what they achieved in the recently-concluded All England Open. Meanwhile, Lakshya Sen, who won a silver medal at the All England Open, has withdrawn from the competition in order to recover for the Korea Open.
The tournament will be played in two rounds before the players move to the knockout stage, scheduled for March 25 and March 26. The final match of the competition is slated to be held on March 27. Here's everything one needs to know regarding the Swiss Open 2022.
1st round- March 22, 23
2nd round- March 24
Quarter-final- Match 25
Semi-final- March 26
Final – March 27
Qualification: Subhankar Dey vs Kalle Koljonen
Sai Praneeth vs HS Prannoy
Lucas Claerbout vs Sameer Verma
Parupalli Kashyap vs Qualifier 3
Kidambi Srikanth vs Qualifier 1
Qualification: Malvika Bansod vs Sai Uttejitha Rao Chukka
Ashmita Chaliha vs Linda Zetchiri
Aakarshi Kashyap vs Yvonne Li
PV Sindhu vs Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt
Saina Nehwal vs Wang Zhi Yi
Men’s singles: Sai Praneeth, HS Prannoy, Sameer Verma, Parupalli Kashyap, Kidambi Srikanth
Qualification round: Subhankar Dey
Women singles: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Aakarshi Kashyap
Qualification round: Malvika Bansod, Sai Uttejitha Rao Chukka, Ashmita Chaliha
Men’s doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, Krishna Prasad Garaga/Vishnuvardhan Goud, Dhruv Kapila/MR Arjun.
Qualification round: Vasantha Kumar Hanumaiah Ranganatha/Ashith Surya, Bokka Navaneeth/B Sumeeth Reddy.
Women’s doubles: Ashwini Ponnappa/Sikki Reddy and Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand
Mixed Doubles: Venkat Gaurav Prasad/Juhi Dewangan, Ishaan Bhatnagar/Tanisha Crasto
Qualification Round: Sai Pratheek/Sikki Reddy, MR Arjun/Treesa Jolly, T. Hema Nagendra Babu/Srivedya Gurazada, Dhruv Kapila/Gayatri Gopichand.
In India, the premier badminton championship will be live-streamed on Jio TV and Voot Select. While Jio TV is free for Jio network subscribers, Voot Select requires Rs. 299 annual subscription cost.