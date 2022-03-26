Swiss Open 2022 Semis: How To Watch PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy & Kidambi Srikanth In Action?

Two-time Olympic gold medallist for India, PV Sindhu will be in action, alongside Indian badminton stalwarts, Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy in the semi-final of the Swiss Open 2022 on Saturday. The tournament is being held at the St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland and feature the Indian badminton stars trying to fix their place in the finals. Sindhu earlier stormed into the semi-final after defeating Canada’s Michelle Li in straight games (21-10, 21-19) on Friday.

She will be in action against Thailand’s Supania Katethhong in the semi-final, which will be their fourth head-to-head clash. Sindhu has defeated the Thai two times in her career and has lost once. The pair last clashed during the Syed Modi International 2022 tournament, where Sindhu emerged as the winner.

Kidambi Srikanth to face Jonatan Christie in semis

Meanwhile, Kidambi Srikanth will face Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in the semi-final, following his 21-19, 19-21, 22-20 win against second-seeded Dane Anders Antonsen in the quarter-final. Kidambi and Jonatan have met seven times in head-to-head battles so far in their careers and Srikanth has a clear upper hand over Jonathan so far with a win-loss record of 4-3. They last clashed during last year’s Indonesia Masters, where Srikanth made a comeback and defeated Christie 13-21, 21-18, 21-15.

On the other hand, HS Prannoy reached the semi-final after defeating his Indian counterpart, Parupalli Kashyap in straight games(21-16, 21-16) on Friday. He will now lock horns with Indonesia’s Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in a bid to fix a place in the final. Prannoy and Anthony have had encountered in two matches in their career, with both players winning a man each. They last played against each other at the Japan Open 2018, where Prannoy faced a 21-14, 21-17 defeat.

Swiss Open 2022 semi-final: Live Streaming Details

Indian badminton fans wondering how to watch PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, and HS Prannoy in action, can tune in to the live broadcast by Viacom 18. The event can be streamed live on Voot Select and BWF’s youtube channel. The PV Sindhu vs Supania Katethhong match will begin at 6:30 PM IST on Saturday, while the Kidambi Srikanth vs Jonathan Christie match starts at 9:30 PM IST and the HS Prannoy vs Anthony Sinisuka match at 7:45 PM IST. Sindhu and Srikanth’s match will be streamed on Voot Select while Prannoy’s match will be live on BWF’s youtube channel.

(Twitter Image: @BAI_Media)