Syed Modi International: How To Watch PV Sindhu Vs Malvika Bansod Final LIVE In India?

Two-time Olympic medalist for India, PV Sindhu is all set to lock horns against 20-year-old fellow Indian shuttler Malvika Bansod in the Syed Modi International 2022 women’s singles final. The Tokyo Olympics 2020 bronze-medalist reached to the after her semi-final opponent Evgeniya Kosetskaya retired hurt after losing the first game 21-11. Meanwhile, Bansod made it to the finals after earning a hard-fought 19-21, 21-19, and 21-7 win against India’s Anupama Upadhyaya.

PV Sindhu seeks her first win on tour in over two years

Sindhu earlier won the quarterfinals 11-21, 21-12, and 21-17 against fifth seed Supanida Katethong, while the 20-year-old defeated Aakarshi Kashyap 21-11, 21-11 to reach the semi-finals of the tournament. Bansod is currently on a stellar run, having defeated Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal in the Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2022, earlier this month. Whereas, Despite winning the Olympics bronze medal at Tokyo last year, Sindhu has not been able to manage to win on tour for over two years and she will be looking to end the drought on Sunday.

26-year-old Sindhu won the Syed Modi International tournament in 2017, a year after winning the silver medal at Rio Olympics 2016. When she faces Bansod in the summit clash at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, she would be looking to repeat her heroics this time as well. Apart from the women’s singles clash between Sindhu and Bansod, Krishna P Garaga and Vishnuvardhan GP are set to clash against Malaysia’s Man Wei Chong and Kai Won Tee in the men’s double final, while Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto lock horns with fellow Indians T Nagendra Babu and Srivedya Gurazada in the mixed doubles final.

PV Sindhu vs Malvika Bansod, Syed Modi International 2022 Final: Live Streaming Details

Indian badminton fans wondering how to watch the Syed Modi International 2022 women’s singles final on Sunday, can tune into the live telecast on the DD Sports channel. At the same time, interested fans can also watch the live streaming of the match on the youtube channel of Prasar Bharti Sports. The tournament is currently underway at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium in Lucknow, India, and finals are scheduled to start at 2 PM IST onwards.

(Twitter Image: @BAI_Media)