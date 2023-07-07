Team India off to Winning Start at Badminton Asia Junior Championships

Team India has made a stunning start to their campaign at the Badminton Asia Junior Championships with a resounding 5-0 victory against Bangladesh on the opening day of the competition in Yogyakarta, Indonesia on Friday.

Backed by the support of BAI, SAI, REC and Yonex, the Indian shuttlers were outstanding on the first day of the prestigious event.

The opening match saw the mixed doubles pair of Samarveer and Radhika setting the tone for the team as they defeated Bangladesh's Nazmul Islam and Smrity Rajbongshi with a convincing score of 21-12, 21-10. Their exceptional coordination and strategic play gave their opponents absolutely no chance throughout the match.

Tara Shah and Ayush Shetty shine at Badminton Asia Junior Championships

Tara Shah and Ayush Shetty continued the winning streak with dominant performances in their respective matches. In the girls’ singles match, Tara showed her class and completely outclassed her opponent Smrity Rajbongshi with an impressive score of 21-2, 21-7. In the boys’ singles category, Ayush Shetty displayed his skillset and prowess on the court as he defeated his opponent Sifat Ullah 21-5, 21-9 in just 21 minutes.

The boys’ doubles duo of Nicholas and Tushar also won their match comfortably as they got the better of Nazmul Islam and Sifat Ullah with a scoreline of 21-13, 21-12. The girls’ doubles pair of Taneesha, Karnika showcased excellent teamwork and synchronization against Jesmin Kona and Mathena Biswas enroute their 21-8, 21-15 win in 19 minutes.

The Indian team will face Hong Kong China and Malaysia on Saturday.