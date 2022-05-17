Thailand Open 2022: India Squad, Complete Schedule, Live Streaming Details & More

Following a historic maiden Thomas Cup win over the weekend, the Indian shuttlers will be back in action in the 34th edition of the Thailand Open, beginning May 17. After India defeated 14-time champions Indonesia to lift their first Thomas Cup in 73 years on May 15, the players would hope to replicate a similar level of performance this week at the Impact Arena in Bangkok.

Tuesday, May 17, will feature all the action of the qualifying rounds, while the main draw will begin only on Wednesday, May 18. Ahead of what promises to be another opportunity for the Indian players to shine, here is a look at their squad, their complete schedule, and the live streaming details of the tournament.

Indian squad for Thailand Open 2022

Men's Singles: Sai Praneeth, HS Prannoy, Sourabh Verma, Kidambi Srikanth

Women's Singles: Malvika Bansod, Ashmita Chaliha, Aakarshi Kashyap, PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal

Men's Doubles: Shyam Prasad & S Sunjith, Ishaan Bhatnagar & Sai Pratheek, Krishna Prasad Garaga & Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala, Dhruv Kapila & MR Arjun, Manu Attri & B Sumeeth Reddy

Women's Doubles: Ashwini Bhat K & Shikha Gautam, Palak Arora & Unnati Hooda, Haritha Manazhiyil Harinarayanan & Ashna Roy

Mixed Doubles: B Sumeeth Reddy & Ashwini Ponnappa, Venkat Gaurav Prasad & Juhi Dewangan, Ishaan Bhatnagar & Tanisha Crasto, Mohamed Rehan Raju & Anees Kowsar Jamaludeen

Thailand Open schedule

Qualification: Tuesday, May 17, beginning at 7:30 AM IST

First Round: Wednesday, May 18, beginning at 7:30 AM IST

Second Round: Thursday, May 19 (TBA)

Quarter-finals: Friday, May 20 (TBA)

Semi-finals: Saturday, May 21 (TBA)

Finals: Sunday, May 22 (TBA)

Thailand Open live streaming details in India

Unfortunately, for Indian fans wondering how to watch Thailand Open 2022 for the first three days, there will be no telecast available on television. However, from May 20 (quarter-finals) to May 22 (finals), fans can catch all the live action on Sports 18. As for the Thailand Open live streaming, fans can watch the matches using the VOOT Select app. As for the live scores and updates of all the matches, fans can track the social media handles of BAI and BWF.

