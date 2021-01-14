Thailand Open Badminton Live Stream: Saina Nehwal And Kidambi Srikanth In Action On Day 3

Indian star shuttlers Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth will be in action on Day 3 of the Thailand Open on Thursday, January 14. With the likes of PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy knocked out after a tough start, the hopes of the Indian contingent lay in the hands of Nehwal and Srikanth as they gear up for the second round fixtures. Here's a look at how to watch Thailand Open badminton live stream, fixtures and results.

Kidambi Srikanth, Saina Nehwal brace for tough round 2 in Thailand

The Thailand Open started on the worst possible note for the Indian contingent, with COVID-19 dominating headlines after a host of Indian shuttlers were believed to have tested positive for the deadly virus. While PV Sindhu crashed out in the opening round, Saina Nehwal cruised into the pre-quarters, beating Kisona Selvaduray in straight sets, 21-15, 21-15. Kidambi Srikanth also rallied past his opponent in the first round, after fellow stars Sai Praneeth, Parupalli Kashyap, HS Prannoy and Sameer Verma all were knocked out. Srikanth went past fellow Indian shuttler Sourabh Verma, winning in straight sets 21-12, 21-11. Both Nehwal and Srikanth will play their pre-quarters on Thursday against Busanan Ongbamrungphan and Lee Zii Jia respectively.

In women's doubles, Ashwin Ponappa and N Sikki Reddy lost in their first-round game to Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong 21-16, 21-7. However, Ponappa achieved success in mixed doubles, winning against Chang Tak Ching and NG Wing Yung along with Satwiksairaj Rankireddy 21-11, 27-29, 21-16. Rankireddy also won with Chirag Shetty in men's doubles, 19-21, 21-16, 21-14, beating Kim Gi Jung and Lee Yong Dae. They lost in the pre-quarters however to Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan.

However, M.R. Arjun and Dhruv Kapila lost out 13-21, 21-8, 24-22 to ONG Yew Sin and TEO Ee Yi. Attri Manu Reddy and B. Sumeeth also lost out to Weeraphat Phakjarung and Wongsathorn Thongkham 21-19, 21-14.

Thailand Open badminton live stream: Match timings and schedule

Saina Nehwal vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan: Thursday, January 14, 11:00 AM IST

Kidambi Srikanth vs Lee Zii Jia: Thursday, January 14, 1:30 PM IST

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Ashwini Ponappa vs Chang Tak Ching/ NG Wing Yung: Thursday, January 14, 2:30 PM IST

Badminton live stream: How to watch Thailand Open in India?

The live telecast of the Thailand Open fixtures will be available on the Star Sports Network in India. The live coverage began from January 12, 7:30 AM IST onwards (which will be the same time throughout the duration of the tournament on Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 2 HD TV channels). The Thailand Open live stream will also be available on the Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform.

