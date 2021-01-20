Thailand Open Live: Sai Praneeth Tests COVID-19 Positive, Roommate Srikanth Also Withdraws

After a promising start from Indian shuttlers at the Toyota Thailand Open Super 1000 tournament here on Tuesday, Sai Praneeth had to pull out after testing positive for COVID-19. While Praneeth had to withdraw, his diagnosis also forced Kidambi Srikanth out as well, who advanced to the second round after a victory against Thailand's Sitthikhom Thammasin. Srikanth had to withdraw due to the protocols despite having tested negative.

Also read | India's campaign ends in Thailand Open; Saina, Satwik-Ashwini lose, injured Srikanth pulls out

Sai Praneeth COVID-19 positive result pulls him out of Thailand Open

"Badminton World Federation (BWF) can confirm India player Sai Praneeth B tested positive for COVID-19 and has been withdrawn from the TOYOTA Thailand Open," read the statement released. The BWF added that the player who tested positive (Praneeth), was tested with the mandatory PCR test conducted this Monday. He will be hospitalized for ten days, where they will observe and test him further.

Also read | PV Sindhu to young shuttlers hoping to make it big: "Parental Support Is Very Important"

Kidambi Srikanth withdraws from second straight tournament

As per Badminton World Federation’s (BWF) protocols, a Kidambi Srikanth quarantine was inevitable. Earlier, Srikanth has withdrawn from last week’s tournament where he had pulled a calf muscle. This event, he had won 21-11 21-11 against Thammasin.

Srikanth, as per BWF, will be in strict self-quarantine. “Kidambi tested negative on Monday's test and has returned negative results since arriving in Thailand,” the governing body clarified.

BAI is in touch with the players concerned as well as with BWF and team management in Thailand. #Badminton https://t.co/EBd7BlkLhQ — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) January 20, 2021

However, all other Indian players have tested negative. The mandatory tests were done on Monday, and needed to be clear for players to participate. As per the rules, a negative test result was expected daily. Reports add that BWF, Badminton Association of Thailand (BAT) and other Thai health authorities have restricted “the movement and schedule of the rest of the India team as per tournament protocol”.

The restrictions are to be in place till February 1, lasting for two weeks. Praneeth’s positive results follow Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy’s positive results during the Yonex Thailand Open. However, both of them were cleared to play after testing negative the second time around.

Also read | Sindhu, Srikanth make impressive starts at Thailand Open

Thailand Open live stream details

As per reports, the Toyota Thailand Open matches will be shown live in India on the channels Star Sports 3 and the HD alternative Star Sports 2 HD. The live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar with any eligible subscription.

Also read | Carolina Marin marched to the finals of Yonex Thailand Open

(Image credits: PTI)