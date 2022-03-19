'This Is Lakshya Sen's World': Netizens Laud Wonder Boy After He Enters All England Finals

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen made it to the final of All England Open Badminton Championships 2022 after defeating last year's champion and World No. 7, Lee Zii Jia, 21-13, 12-21, 21-19 in the semifinals and with this, the 20-year-old became only the third men's singles player after Prakash Padukone and Pullela Gopichand to make it to the final.

The player made it to All England Open semis after getting a walkover after his opponent Lu Guang Zu from China pulled out after not being able to compete due to an injury. The young shuttler has been in great form over the last six months first winning his maiden Super 500 title at India Open in January and thereafter claiming a runner-up finish at the German Open earlier last week.

What have we just witnessed 🤯



Lakshya Sen is through to the YONEX All England final after beating Lee Zii Jia.



AMAZING! #YAE22 pic.twitter.com/EiKKPzQrB7 — 🏆 Yonex All England Badminton Championships 🏆 (@YonexAllEngland) March 19, 2022

Indian players at the All England Championships final:

1947: Prakash Nath (runner-up)

1980: Prakash Pradukone (champion)

1981: Prakash Pradukone (runner-up)

2001: Pullela Gopichand (champion)

2015: Saina Nehwal (runner-up)

2022: Lakshya Sen

Here's how fans reacted to Lakshya Sen's the All England Open semis win

"What a fantastic performance shown by both players. Lakshya Sen absolutely amazing. COMEBACK STRONGER LEE ZII JIA," wrote one user, while "Shoutout to Lakshya Sen, wow he’s only 20 with a great mentality. He’s amazing!! He’s AMAZING!! #AllEngland2022," wrote another. "Lakshya Sen young gun, yet a giant killer. a strong mentality come from him. he deserved the win today, Lee Zii Jia also deserve the win too. but hard luck, one of them must lose the match. congrats Lakshya! I wish you're the champion. #AllEngland2022," wrote a third.

What a fantastic performance shown by both players. Lakshya Sen absolutely amazing.



COMEBACK STRONGER LEE ZII JIA 😭🇲🇾 pic.twitter.com/WDDEXi6Bsb — desi (@flwrdsy) March 19, 2022

Shoutout to Lakshya Sen, wow he’s only 20 with a great mentality. He’s amazing!! He’s AMAZING!! #AllEngland2022 — Bayu Arisandy🇮🇩 (@bayuarisandee) March 19, 2022

Me watching Lee Zii Jia vs Lakshya Sen game right now 😭#AllEngland2022 pic.twitter.com/FrSve5FK4R — orked (@IllyHazirah) March 19, 2022

Lakshya Sen



young gun, yet a giant killer. a strong mentality come from him. he deserved the win today, Lee Zii Jia also deserve the win too. but hard luck, one of them must lose the match.



congrats Lakshya! i wish you're the champion. 👍🏻💪🏻



#AllEngland2022 — ysn 🏸 (@ppagie_tan) March 19, 2022

The player received a lot of applause for his performance not just from fans in India but fans of the game from across countries. Sen will now face the winner of Viktor Axelsen and Chou Tien Chen in the finals

How to watch All England Open 2022 finals live in India?

Badminton fans in India wondering how to watch the All England Championship 2022 finals live can tune in to MTV or VH1 channels, which have the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the live streaming, fans can tune in to the Voot Select app or BWF TV.

Image: PTI