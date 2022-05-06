Thomas And Uber Cup 2022: Squads, Groups, Schedule, Live Streaming & Timings

Quick links:
Image: PTI
The Thomas and Uber Cup 2022 is all set to take place at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, from May 8. The group stage will take place from May 8 to 11. A total of 16 teams, including India, will compete in the competition this year. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting event, here is a look at the Indian Squad for Thomas and Uber Cup 2022, the live stream details, among other important details of the mega event.
Men's singles: Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Priyanshu Rajawat
Men's doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, M.R Arjun, Dhruv Kapila, Krishna Prasad Garaga, Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala
Women's singles: PV Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap, Ashmita Chaliha, Unnati Hooda
Women's doubles: Gayathri Gopichand, Treesa Jolly, Simran Singhi, Ritika Thaker, Tanisha Crasto, Shruti Mishra.
The 16 teams competing in the Thomas and Uber Cup 2022 are divided into four groups of four teams each. All teams will compete in three games against the other teams of their respective groups, with the top two of each group progressing to the knockout stages.
The Indian men have been clubbed alongside fourth seeds Chinese Taipei, Germany and Canada in Group C. As for the Indian women's team, they have been clubbed in Group D alongside South Korea, Canada and the United States. Below is the schedule for both the men's and the women's teams:
Men's Team:
|Date
|Match
|Time
|May 8
|India vs Germany
|7:30 AM IST
|May 9
|India vs Canada
|12:30 PM IST
|May 11
|India vs Chinese Taipei
|12:30 PM IST
Women's Team:
|Date
|Match
|Time
|May 8
|India vs Canada
|5:30 PM IST
|May 10
|India vs United States
|7:30 AM IST
|May 11
|India vs South Korea
|7:30 PM IST
If either the men's or the women's teams qualify for the knockout stages, they will get to play in the quarter-finals from May 12 onwards. Below is the schedule for the knockout stages for both the men's and the women's teams:
Men's
|Date
|Match
|Time
|May 12
|Quarter-finals
|12:30 PM IST and 5:30 PM IST
|May 13
|Semi-finals
|4:30 PM IST
|May 15
|Finals
|11:30 AM IST
Women's
|Date
|Match
|Time
|May 12
|Quarter-finals
|7:30 AM IST and 12:30 PM IST
|May 13
|Semi-finals
|10:30 AM IST
|May 14
|Finals
|11:30 AM IST