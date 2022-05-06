Thomas And Uber Cup 2022: Squads, Groups, Schedule, Live Streaming & Timings

The Thomas and Uber Cup 2022 is all set to take place at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, from May 8. The group stage will take place from May 8 to 11. A total of 16 teams, including India, will compete in the competition this year. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting event, here is a look at the Indian Squad for Thomas and Uber Cup 2022, the live stream details, among other important details of the mega event.

Indian squad for Thomas and Uber Cup 2022

Men's singles: Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Priyanshu Rajawat

Men's doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, M.R Arjun, Dhruv Kapila, Krishna Prasad Garaga, Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala

Women's singles: PV Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap, Ashmita Chaliha, Unnati Hooda

Women's doubles: Gayathri Gopichand, Treesa Jolly, Simran Singhi, Ritika Thaker, Tanisha Crasto, Shruti Mishra.

Thomas and Uber Cup 2022 groups

The 16 teams competing in the Thomas and Uber Cup 2022 are divided into four groups of four teams each. All teams will compete in three games against the other teams of their respective groups, with the top two of each group progressing to the knockout stages.

The Indian men have been clubbed alongside fourth seeds Chinese Taipei, Germany and Canada in Group C. As for the Indian women's team, they have been clubbed in Group D alongside South Korea, Canada and the United States. Below is the schedule for both the men's and the women's teams:

Men's Team:

Date Match Time May 8 India vs Germany 7:30 AM IST May 9 India vs Canada 12:30 PM IST May 11 India vs Chinese Taipei 12:30 PM IST

Women's Team:

Date Match Time May 8 India vs Canada 5:30 PM IST May 10 India vs United States 7:30 AM IST May 11 India vs South Korea 7:30 PM IST

If either the men's or the women's teams qualify for the knockout stages, they will get to play in the quarter-finals from May 12 onwards. Below is the schedule for the knockout stages for both the men's and the women's teams:

Men's

Date Match Time May 12 Quarter-finals 12:30 PM IST and 5:30 PM IST May 13 Semi-finals 4:30 PM IST May 15 Finals 11:30 AM IST

Women's