Thomas Cup 2022: Amit Shah, S Jaishankar & Other Leaders Laud Team India's Historic Win

Image: @BAI_media/Twitter/PTI
After the Indian men's badminton team etched its name in the history books by lifting the Thomas Cup for the first time in 73 years, wishes poured in from various political leaders from across parties. The Indian men's team secured a dominant 3-0 win over 14-time champions Indonesia in the final in Bangkok on Sunday, May 15.
Noting that India has scripted history, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the entire nation is elated by India winning the Thomas Cup. "Congratulations to our accomplished team and best wishes to them for their future endeavours. This win will motivate so many upcoming sportspersons," PM Modi said.
The Indian badminton team has scripted history! The entire nation is elated by India winning the Thomas Cup! Congratulations to our accomplished team and best wishes to them for their future endeavours. This win will motivate so many upcoming sportspersons.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 15, 2022
Home Minister Amit Shah called it a momentous day for the Indian Badminton team that will be etched "in the annals of our sport's history". "I congratulate our entire team on this great accomplishment. Every Indian is immensely proud today," the Home Minister stated.
India clinched the Thomas Cup.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 15, 2022
Congratulating team India, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur announced a cash award of ₹1 crore for the team in relaxation of rules to acknowledge this unparalleled feat.
As #TeamIndia defeats 14-time #ThomasCup Champions Indonesia (🇮🇳3-0🇮🇩) to win its 1️⃣st ever #ThomasCup2022, @IndiaSports is proud to announce a cash award of ₹ 1 crore for the team in relaxation of rules to acknowledge this unparalleled feat!— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) May 15, 2022
Congratulations Team India!! https://t.co/QMVCvBDDZS
Union External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar called the win an inspiration for "so many young Indians".
Congratulate #TeamIndia for their historic win in men's Badminton in the Thomas Cup.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 15, 2022
A real inspiration for so many young Indians.
Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari also extended his congratulations to the team.
"Congratulations to our Indian Men's Badminton Team on the historic Thomas Cup win. This day will be etched in the sporting memory of every Indian. With this feat, our boys have captured the imagination of the entire nation," Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal said India adds another 'feather' in its cap after badminton team's victory over Indonesia in the final of Thomas Cup.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Team India has made everyone immensely proud. "Your stupendous performance will encourage many more youngsters to take up the game of badminton and make their country proud," he added.
Your stupendous performance will encourage many more youngsters to take up the game of badminton and make their country proud. @srikidambi @Shettychirag04 @satwiksairaj @lakshya_sen @PRANNOYHSPRI— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 15, 2022
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also congratulated Team India for their "superb triumph". "Congratulations to Indian men's badminton team on their superb triumph in the Thomas Cup and their winning the title for the first time ever! Kudos!! Jai Hind!! (sic)", CM Banerjee wrote on Twitter.
Congratulations to Indian men's badminton team on their superb triumph in the Thomas Cup and their winning the title for the first time ever! Kudos!! Jai Hind!!— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 15, 2022
Bharatiya Janata Party East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir called the Indian men's badminton team's performance in Thomas Cup phenomenal. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also lauded India's excellent performance.
History made. Welcome to India #Thomascup! Phenomenal!— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 15, 2022
Jai Hind 🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/EO3wW0q8d2
भारतीय बैडमिंटन टीम ने आज शानदार प्रदर्शन करते हुए पहली बार इंडोनेशिया को हराकर थॉमस कप जीत लिया है।— Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) May 15, 2022
अपने उत्कृष्ट प्रदर्शन से बैडमिंटन टीम ने 130 करोड़ भारतवासियों का सर गर्व से ऊंचा कर दिया है। बहुत-बहुत बधाई! pic.twitter.com/ndteTYtojF
Uttrakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami also congratulated the Indian badminton team for their brilliant performance in Bangkok.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin called it a "red-letter day for Indian sports". "My hearty congrats to all the players who helped India to script this truly historic victory," CM Stalin wrote on Twitter.
India wins #ThomasCup for the first time by beating 14-time Champion Indonesia.— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) May 15, 2022
This is a red-letter day for Indian Sports.
My hearty congrats to all the players who helped India to script this truly historic victory. pic.twitter.com/dahGxAd7ZG
Former cricketer and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh also congratulated Indian heroes for bringing the Thomas Cup home.
Created history and in style! Congratulations @srikidambi @lakshya_sen @satwiksairaj - @Shettychirag04 @PRANNOYHSPRI on bringing the Thomas Cup home. Proud of you champs 👏 👏 👏 #ThomasCup2022 pic.twitter.com/RH2QUIODnx— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 15, 2022
"This historic maiden victory for the Indian Men’s Badminton Team in the Thomas Cup will always be remembered, celebrated and will inspire an entire generation of sportspersons for years to come. Congratulations to all the players and best wishes to them all for the future," BJP President JP Nadda said.