Thomas Cup 2022: Painkillers To A Triumph Of Grit, India's Road To The Final Explained

India’s magnificent Thomas Cup tale had its seeds sown four decades back. The success graph for Indian badminton was already witnessing a steady rise, following Kidambi Srikanth's injury comeback to becoming first Indian male World Championships silver medalist, the stupendous rise of youngsters in junior and international circuit, and PV Sindhu's exploits against the Chinese and Japanese gave it a much-needed boost.

A bronze medal would have been good enough to pen down a golden chapter in Indian badminton, desperately seeking a revival for long, as the Indian men's team conjured up an inspirational show at the Thomas Cup, which will be remembered for ages.

Who could have imagined an otherwise downcast HS Prannoy would go on to do the extraordinary to sweep off our feet at once! That a historic silver medal-winning show by the men’s team infused fresh life into the game which was, not long ago, in danger of slipping into the oblivion.

Limping with cramps and writhing in pain following a nasty fall in the first game, Prannoy took matters in his own hands and upped the ante to steer India to usher in a new dawn by ending a 73-year long wait for a medal at the event. Like a rebel, like a lone warrior, like a man of courage.

That's how a determined men's team progressed to the final after a long hiatus, beating Denmark 3-2 in the semis on Friday, a triumph that leaves the side with a confirmed silver medal that has proved elusive for over four decades. Having trounced Malaysia in the semis, Prannoy and Co. will face off against defending champions and 14-time winners Indonesia on Sunday in what sums up to be an exciting duel.

India's road to Thomas Cup explained

Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen

World Championships bronze medalist Lakshya Sen locked horns against Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen in the first match of the round. It was, however, not a campaign one wished for as Sen bowed out after losing 21-13, 21-13 in straight sets. While the Indian youngster stunned the Danish ace in the German Open semi-final, luck didn't favour Sen this time around. Having been set off well, Sen failed in consistency and Axelsen comfortably wrapped up the first rubber in only 49 minutes. The second set had a similar tale to narrate.

Satwik Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty vs Kim Astrup-Mathias Christiansen

Then came the doubles show. The pair of Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were up against Danish duo Kim Astrup-Mathias Christiansen for Match 2 of the semi-final round.

Following a dismal start, Satwik-Chirag lifted India's spirits after prevailing in 21-18, 21-23, 22-20 against Denmark in an hour and 17-minute-long marathon clash. With the opener already in the grasp, the Indian duo squandered two match points in the second game as the Danes forced a decider.

However, the Indian duo gave Denmark no breathing space as they ramped up the pressure from the word go to bring India level at 1-1.

Kidambi Srikanth vs Andre Antonsen

Next up was Kidambi Srikanth, who rode on his attack to open up an exciting lead in the first set. Fellow world championships silver medallist Anders Antonsen used his deceptions and drop shots to dictate the rallies but Srikanth relied on his retrieval skills to stay ahead in the game. In what seemed to be an intriguing contest between the two badminton greats, the Dane nearly caught up with Srikanth in the third set but the latter came out on top beating Antonsen 21-18, 12-21, 21-14 in a pulsating encounter.

Krishna Prasad Garaga-Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala vs Andres Skaarup Ramussen-Frederik Sogaard

India once again had its ears pinned back after the pair of Krishna Prasad Garaga-Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala lost to Andres Skaarup Ramussen-Frederik Sogaard in Game 4 by 21-14, 21-13. The outcome forced India and Denmark into a decider between HS Prannoy and Rasmus Gemke.

HS Prannoy vs Rasmus Gemke

Tensions mounted on the court after the final singles tie was set up as the decider. However, Prannoy's nasty fall in the first set gave a major twitch in the stomach. But not all was lost, as he was soon back on his feet carrying a look of anguish in the eyes, he knew he had a major goal ahead of him, but it wasn't going to be easy.

What followed next was a triumph of grit and perseverance for India. For Indian badminton. For Prannoy.

It was an epic match that had the world hooked, as Prannoy drew on his experience to outlast the Dane, giving Indian badminton a taste of history.

Will Sunday's final be another shot at India's history in the sport? Only time will tell. But the 13-21, 21-9, 21-12 come-from-behind victory that saw India past the finish line will surely be one to cherish for the ages.