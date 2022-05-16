Thomas Cup: Chirag Shetty Emulates Ganguly's Iconic Shirtless Celebration Post Win; Watch

India's men's badminton team on Sunday made history by lifting their maiden Thomas Cup title in Bangkok, Thailand. The men's team blanked Indonesia 3-0 to win the title. Lakshya Sen, the doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and Kidambi Srikanth won their respective matches to clinch the title. Besides the victory, the talking point of the match was a shirtless celebration by Chirag Shetty.

India vs Indonesia: Chirag Shetty repeats Sourav Ganguly type celebration

Chirag Shetty and Rankireddy fought hard to beat the Indonesian doubles pair of Muhammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo to give India 2-0 lead in the Thomas Cup final. Following the emphatic win, Chirag Shetty took off his jersey and flung it hard into the stands to mark the iconic shirtless celebration.

Fans while sharing the moment on social media remembered former India skipper and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly who himself took off his own jersey and waved it on the balcony of Lord’s after India registered an unlikely win against England in the final.

India win Thomas Cup

Lakshya Sen who suffered losses ahead of the final finally delivered a big match performance to give India 1-0 victory against Indonesia in the Thomas Cup final. Sen defeated world number five Anthony Sinisuka Ginting after losing the first set. The Indian shuttler defeated his Indonesian opponent 8-21, 21-17, 21-16. After Sen's victory, it was the turn of the doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy to extend the lead for the team. The young pair lost the first set to the Indonesian duo of Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo and Mohammad Ahsan.

The young pair were on the verge of losing the match as their opponents had four match points in hand. Shetty and Raniklreddy however turned the tables showcasing their nerves of steel by saving four match points in the second game and winning the second game. The Indian pair clinched the final set 21-19 and gave the team 2-0 lead. In the third match, Kidambi Srikanth showcased all his experience helping the team get over the line. Srikanth produced a dominating performance by outclassing Jonathan Christie 21-15, 23-21 in just 48 minutes.