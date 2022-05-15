Thomas Cup: Sports Min Anurag Thakur Announces Rs1 Cr Prize Post India's Historic Win

Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur took to his official Twitter account on Sunday and extended his congratulation to the India men’s badminton team for their historic milestone of winning the Thomas Cup for the first time.

India defeated the 14-time champion Indonesia by 3-0 in the finals on Sunday and claimed the title. The day started with Lakshya Sen's win before the duo of Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won the men’s doubles match, before Kidambi Srikanth won the men’s singles match and made India the champions.

Meanwhile, Thakur congratulated the team for their successive wins against Malaysia and Denmark en route to their finals.

“HISTORY CREATED ! Congratulations to the Indian men’s badminton team’s for winning the Thomas Cup! This extraordinary feat, with succesive victories over Malaysia, Denmark and Indonesia, calls for matching honour by the nation,” the Sports Minister said.

Anurag Thakur announces crash prize for the Indian team

Thakur further added that the men’s team will be rewarded with a cash award of INR 1 crore for their huge win. “As #TeamIndia defeats 14-time #ThomasCup Champions Indonesia (3-0) to win its st ever #ThomasCup2022, @IndiaSports is proud to announce a cash award of ₹ 1 crore for the team in relaxation of rules to acknowledge this unparalleled feat! Congratulations Team India!!," he added.

Badminton Association of India have also announced a prize money of Rs 1 crore for the badminton team and Rs 20 lakh for the support staff. BAI President and Assam CM said it is a proud moment for every Indian while announcing the prize money.

(Image: @ddsportschannel/Twitter/ANI)