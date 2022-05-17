Thomas Cup: Sports Ministry Planning Grand Welcome Of History-making Indian Badminton Team

The Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India is reportedly planning a grand welcome for the India men’s badminton team, which scripted history by winning the country’s maiden Thomas Cup 2022 title, on Sunday, May 15. India earned a 3-0 win against Indonesia in the semi-finals to win the first title in 72 years of the tournament. Meanwhile, speaking to ANI, an official from the Sports Ministry said they are planning a grand welcome for the entire squad.

As reported by ANI, the source said, “We are planning for a grand and warm welcome for our champion team. We are on it and planning is in full swing”. Meanwhile, the members of the history-making Team India squad are currently staying in Thailand to participate in the Thailand Open 2022. India’s campaign at the Thailand open begins on May 18 with Kidambi Srikanth’s match against Brice Leverdez.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur announced Rs 1 crore cash prize for Team India

Earlier on Sunday, following India’s massive feat in badminton the Sports Minister Anurag Thakur announced a cash prize of INR 1 crore for the whole team. “I announce a cash prize of Rs 1 crore for the Indian badminton team on the behalf of myself and the sports ministry,” the Union Minister said in a video shared by the Press Information Bureau of India.

Putting an official statement about the same in a press release, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports said, “In an unprecedented move, Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Anurag Singh Thakur today announced an award of Rs 1 crore to Indian men’s badminton team which created history by winning the coveted Thomas Cup for the first time with a spectacular 3-0 victory over 14-time champion Indonesia in the final in Bangkok.”.

What did Anurag Thakur say?

Meanwhile, Thakur earlier took to his official Twitter handle to congratulate the team and said, “HISTORY CREATED ! Congratulations to the Indian men’s badminton team’s for winning the Thomas Cup! This extraordinary feat, with succesive victories over Malaysia, Denmark and Indonesia, calls for matching honour by the nation. As #TeamIndia defeats 14-time #ThomasCup Champions Indonesia (3-0) to win its st ever #ThomasCup2022, @IndiaSports is proud to announce a cash award of ₹ 1 crore for the team in relaxation of rules to acknowledge this unparalleled feat! Congratulations Team India!!," Thakur wrote.

