Thomas Cup Winner Chirag Shetty's Witty Twitter Replies Go Viral: 'I've Booked XUV700...'

India made history on Sunday by winning the Thomas Cup title after beating Indonesia by 3-0 in the final. While Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth won their respective singles competition, the doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy also had a major role to play in the team's victory by clinching the doubles tie.

Having achieved a historic triumph in Bangkok, social media was flooded with wishes and Chirag Shetty had perfect replies ready for all such messages.

Thomas Cup 2022: Chirag Shetty posts witty reply to congratulatory messages following India vs Indonesia match

Following India's triumph in Thomas Cup 2022, industrialist Anand Mahindra sent a congratulatory message on Twitter. He wrote “This is the dawn of an era of Indian ascendancy in this sport; a sport that’s always been loved & played throughout our country. I grew up reading about the Thomas Cup & titans like Indonesia’s Rudy Hartono who dominated it. Today we swept Indonesia away…Apna Time Aa Gaya,”. The young Indian shuttler gave an epic reply which read. “Thank You Sir! I’ve booked an XUV700 recently hope I can get it soon!”

Thank You Sir!😊 I’ve booked an XUV700 recently hope I can get it soon!😛😝 https://t.co/KZVAdehkKj — Chirag Shetty (@Shettychirag04) May 15, 2022

Well-known comedian Vikram Sathaye also congratulated the Indian men’s badminton team by posting a photo from the movie Humjoli. In the photo, Jeetendra and Leena Chandavarkar can be seen taking part in a badminton game. The actors were part of an iconic song Dhal gaya din which involved them playing a game of badminton. Chirag Shetty gave a hilarious response to the post and wrote, “The only representation of Badminton we had in the Hindi film industry back then!”

The only representation of Badminton we had in the Hindi Film Industry back then !😂🤣 https://t.co/XwyBmZn1Ik — Chirag Shetty (@Shettychirag04) May 17, 2022

Air India had also congratulated the Indian men’s badminton team on Twitter and in the caption, it was written, “#FlyAI: Congratulations to the Indian Men’s Badminton Team for winning the #ThomasCup2022 beating 14-times champion Indonesia today. This victory will give wings to the dreams of all young sportspersons of our country. What a proud moment.” Shetty jokingly wrote, “Hope we can get a charter plane back!”

Hope we can get a charter plane back!😝😂 https://t.co/Oz6h9kIBr7 — Chirag Shetty (@Shettychirag04) May 15, 2022

Chirag Shetty speaks about interaction with PM Modi

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo by 18-21, 23-21, 21-19 in the Thomas Cup finals to give India a 2-0 lead in Thomas Cup final. Following India's victory in the final, PM Narendra Modi called the team and congratulated them on their success.

While speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Chirag Shetty shed light on the call received from PM Modi. He said “The moment we got down from our podium, he called us, the ten of us. He spoke to all of us. He congratulated us, I think I have never heard of a country’s Prime Minister doing that for their team. I think it really motivates you to a whole new level. It's not the first time we spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he has spoken to him before as well and it always motivates us”. Chirag added, “I think it was great that he could actually speak to us in his tight schedule”.