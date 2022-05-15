Thomas Cup Winners Thank PM Modi For Motivating Team 'to Do Even Better For The Country'

Following Team India's maiden Thomas Cup title win on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi contacted the team and congratulated them for scripting history. The team comprising world championship medalist Lakshya Sen, former world number one Kidambi Srikanth and world no.8 doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were at the top of their games on May 15, 2022, when they produced a memorable performance to outwit 14-time champions Indonesia.

Soon after some of the players who guided Team India to a historic win took to their official social media handles to thank PM Modi for speaking to them and motivating them for further success.

Thomas Cup winners thank PM Modi

After guiding Team India to their maiden Thomas Cup title, the players thanked PM Modi for speaking and congratulating them for their historic success. For example, Sen explained how Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wishes had motivated them to do even better for the nation. He concluded his post by stating that the team needed his blessings and support

Thank you sir, you talking to us and congratulating us has further motivated us to do even better for the country, we need your blessings and support 🙏 https://t.co/D4I88Aqq8J — Lakshya Sen (@lakshya_sen) May 15, 2022

Similarly, Chirag Shetty, HS Prannoy also thanked PM Modi for his words of encouragement, stating that it was a pleasure to speak to him about their historic win.

Thank You for your words of encouragement sir. It was indeed a pleasure to speak to you over a call after our historic triumph. This is for India! Bharat Mata ki Jai! 🇮🇳 #ThomasCup2022 https://t.co/zYGsd7XscW — Chirag Shetty (@Shettychirag04) May 15, 2022

I am really honoured and thankful to our honourable Prime Minister Modiji @PMOIndia for calling and talking with me and the whole team and congratulating us for winning the Badminton World Cup ( Thomas cup)



Really appreciate your great and continous support .@BAI_Media — PRANNOY HS (@PRANNOYHSPRI) May 15, 2022

Kidambi Srikanth also said that it was an honour for him to speak to PM Modi, who had personally called to congratulate the team. Srikanth said Prime Minister's words makes 'this success sweeter'.

Before I can even gather my thoughts ,it was my absolute honour to have Just spoken to our honourable PM @narendramodi ji who personally called to congratulate our young team .Sir , your words of support makes this success sweeter and https://t.co/dxRnJCzlhk was MY absolute — Kidambi Srikanth (@srikidambi) May 15, 2022

honour to have lead this fire brand of a team as captain today and I owe it to my team to have bestowed upon me this title.I thank you sir again with folded hands and I promise you that I will give everything I have to see our flag up there every chance we get.JAI HIND@PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/NyZuSRhoGD — Kidambi Srikanth (@srikidambi) May 15, 2022

India script history by winning maiden Thomas Cup in 73 years

Team India began the Thomas Cup with 20-year old Lakshya Sen competing against world number five Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in the first men's singles. While Sen had a slow start in the knockout stages, he delivered his best when it mattered most by giving the team a 1-0 lead with a fantastic comeback victory. He defeated Ginting 8-21, 21-17, 21-16 in an entertaining three-set game.

The second game featured India's best men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty showcasing their mettle by saving four match points in the second game to defeat the Indonesian duo of Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo by a scoreline of 18-21, 23-21, 21-19, in what was an epic three-set thriller.

Following the wins in the opening two matches of the Thomas Cup 2022 final, the stage was set for former world number one Kidambi Srikanth to display his skill and experience in helping the team get over the line. And the 29-year old did just that as he outclassed Jonathan Christie 21-15, 23-21 in just 48 minutes to give the Indian team an emphatic 3-0 victory against 15-time champions Indonesia.