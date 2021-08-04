Tokyo Olympic Bronze Medalist PV Sindhu Returns To Hyderabad, Gets Hero's Welcome

PV Sindhu on Wednesday received a hero's welcome on her arrival at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad, Telangana, after she won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. By winning the bronze on Sunday, Sindhu became the only second Indian and first women athlete from the country to bag two Olympic medals. The 26-year-old from Hyderabad defeated China’s He Bing Jiao in the bronze medal play-off at Tokyo Olympics.

PV Sindhu lands in Hyderabad

Minister for Sports & Youth Affairs, Telangana - Srinivas Goud - was present at the Hyderabad airport to receive Sindhu and her coach Park Tae Sang. They were felicitated for their achievement. On Tuesday, Sindhu was warmly received at the Indira Gandhi International Airport amid a round of applause from the airport staff. She was felicitated by Sports and Information and Broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur, Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Minister For Culture, Tourism and Development Of North Eastern Region, G Kishan Reddy.

Speaking to ANI about her Tokyo Olympics glory Sindhu said she has learnt from every coach she was trained under and is thankful to all of them for helping her improve with every passing day. "I learned a lot from every coach. Every coach has different skills and different techniques. It's very important you grab as much as you can and utilise it whenever needed. I'm very thankful to each one of them. This time we've got enough time to focus on techniques and skills."

Having missed out on winning a gold medal in two consecutive Olympics, Sindhu has certainly set her sights on achieving the goal in the 2024 Olympic games in Paris. She said, "I will definitely play Paris (2024 Olympics) and will give my best and play 100%. We have a lot of time. Currently, I'm enjoying the moment and cherishing it.



Hyderabad: Olympic #BRONZE medallist PV Sindhu and her coach Park Tae-Sang arrive at the airport where they received a grand welcome#OlympicGames pic.twitter.com/xGuHDVzTdX — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2021

Sindhu's parents P Vijaya and PV Ramana travelled from Hyderabad to be part of Sindhu's felicitation programme. Members of Parliament Shyam Bapu Rao, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Arvind Dharmapuri, and TG Venkatesh also graced the event. Speaking at the event, Thakur said, "PV Sindhu is amongst India's greatest Olympians. She is India's icon, inspiration and has caught the imagination of every Indian who dreams of playing for the country. Her incredible achievement - that of winning two Olympic medals in two consecutive Olympic Games will inspire a generation of budding athletes."

"Her success shows how the Target Olympic Podium scheme of the government has nurtured our Olympic hopefuls towards a podium finish. Just before setting off for Tokyo Olympics, she had an interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and right after her victory he was the first person to call her and congratulate her. The nation of 130 crore Indians is thrilled by her smashing performance!" he added.

With inputs form ANI

Image: V Srinivas Goud/ Twitter